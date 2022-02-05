Something old helps face challenges of the new year

Now that it’s thirty-five years later, I’ll confess something. I wasn’t sure I was going to make it through school. The work itself wasn’t so hard, but my lackadaisical work ethic made every assignment, every project, and every exam a field study in handling adversity with all night cram sessions and the presence of prayer in school as long as students get grades. I certainly created my own hardship.

As a result of overcoming that challenge, self-imposed as it was, I’ve enjoyed wearing my class ring. I’ve had it with me most of the last three and a half decades, with the exception of about eight hours when I lost it on the beach somewhere near Monterey, California, and another six months when I “lost” it in the back of the television cabinet, having taken it off so my hand could fit in the hole for the cables.

Similarly, some friends of mine who do home repair mission work have shown me leftovers from their challenges…shingles from a roof with no rafters, copper piping that ruptured on a really cold afternoon, rocks from the two hundred yard channel dug between the house and the well, etc.

According to the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, N.C., this kind of souvenir-keeping after a hardship is not surprising.

Center researchers say hardships force you to come face-to-face with who you are. Lessons learned from hardships often reveal limitations, patterns, beliefs, and skills you didn’t see or appreciate before. This shift, which increases self-awareness, is powerful. You have the chance to make new choices based on what matters; how you act, think, and feel; and what you can and can’t do.

As much as you might want to chart your own path, hardship is a powerful reminder of the limits of your own control. By acknowledging and embracing those limits on your power, you can put down some of the weight you’re carrying and accept that some things aren’t up to you.

Surviving hardship and willing yourself to move forward builds added strength to tackle new challenges and face future failures. Flexibility allows you to be resilient and durable as things change. It teaches you to be open to learning and agile as you figure out what to do next.

When you’re in the middle of a really tough time, these gifts may seem far away or irrelevant — but they’re invaluable.

So no wonder people want to keep a souvenir!

But there are also ways to prevent these hardships, challenges, and adversities from having so much of a negative effect on you.

Dr. Karyn Hill of “Psychology Today” says: “Your perception of obstacles makes a difference!”

Hill explains that some people see obstacles as a puzzle to solve. Some see obstacles as an opportunity to grow. Others see obstacles as threats. Still others see obstacles as meaning they cannot succeed. Your view of barriers to achieving your goals affects how you react.

If you see obstacles as the world being against you or as meaning you failed, then you are likely to be overwhelmed with painful thoughts and difficult emotions when faced with blocks to your goals.

Perhaps you don’t really experience thoughts when faced with an obstacle. Maybe you immediately experience fear or shame. Fear tells you to escape the situation and that you are in danger. Shame urges you to hide. If the situation isn’t one in which you need to be afraid or ashamed, these emotions get in the way of your overcoming obstacles.

Either your thoughts or your emotions or both can lead you to stop working on your goals. You lose your passion. Perhaps you become resigned and no longer think about your goals or what’s important to you. Your reactions to obstacles stopped you from trying.

Think about the last obstacle you faced, maybe you’re still facing it, like the COVID pandemic. What thoughts did you have? What emotions did you have? Were your reactions to the last obstacle you faced accurate? Were they helpful? What is your pattern of responding to obstacles?

So keep these ideas in mind, hold onto a souvenir, and remember how you overcame obstacles so you can unabashedly face the challenges and adversities of future.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.