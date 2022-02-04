Everyone wants peace of mind. Only God can deliver it. It’s the kind of peace every follower of Christ can experience. This kind of peace is not reserved for only the tragic times in our life, though it certainly is sufficient in such times.

It is available in unlimited portions for everyday living, every decision and every circumstance.

When we totally yield our hearts and minds to Christ we will have peace that passes all understanding.

“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.

“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

“Finally brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report: if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

“Those things, which ye have both learned and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.” Philippians 4: 6-9.

Peace of mind leads to peaceful living. We can be content and not fret at the things that come our way.

Sometimes trouble may surround us, but we can claim the unchanging peace of Christ, and we will not exchange it for anything the world may offer.

