With the start of a new year comes the start of new projects, new initiatives, and new efforts on behalf of The Newberry Museum in order to protect, preserve, present and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and Newberry College.

Currently, the museum is actively seeking several types of objects for donation, as we work on a number of outreach and educational products and exhibits to benefit the community.

Spearheaded by the efforts of dedicated volunteer and retired history teacher Susan Harrison, the museum is working to assemble a database of Newberry County soldiers who served during World War II. The goal is for this database to be turned into an interactive, visitor-facing program wherein our museum goers can explore the database to learn more about the soldiers who fought and uncover their unique stories.

In order to continue building this database, we are asking that Newberry County residents donate photos, tell their stories, and provide items related to World War II soldiers in the county and their experiences. I want to remind readers that if photos are too precious to be donated, we are happy to accept them, make a copy of them, and return them.

At this time, we are particularly interested in gathering the aforementioned items as they relate to African American Newberrians who fought in World War II, as the records acknowledging these soldiers are comparatively scarce. The museum’s overall goal is to paint a clear and appropriately encapsulating picture of the soldiers who fought and what their lives were like.

Additionally, as we build towards a future exhibit on Newberry County mills and their social, economic, and cultural impacts, we’d love to receive any items relating to the mills and what life was like for the workers and families who considered the mill villages their homes.

We are especially interested in information about anyone associated with any of the mills who fought in any war. Suzanne Johnson, museum collections manager, recalls seeing Fairfield County commemorative plaques highlighting the names of mill workers who died in either World War I or World War II. If any Newberrian has anything similar, either for a mill at-large or individual mill workers, we would love to accept this as a donation or a loan.

Our goal with amassing items like these is to tell the picture of Newberry County life through the lens of citizens who decided to give for their countries by serving in the military, and by tirelessly working for the mills to help build up community vitality and success. It is the stories of Newberrians like these that make our job so important; to preserve the legacies of these Newberrians is to ensure their efforts weren’t in vain.

The Newberry Museum is currently open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To inquire about the museum, donate or loan any of the artifacts mentioned above, or express interest in volunteering, contact Executive Director Sheridan K. Murray at 803-597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan K. Murray is the executive director of the Newberry Museum. She can be reached at director@thenewberrymuseum.com.