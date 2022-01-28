Having faith in God

How can we be sure of something we don’t see? How do we have hope in something we can’t touch? This is the kind of faith God wants from us, though we cannot see Him, He wants us to trust Him, and though we can’t touch Him, He wants us to trust Him.

He desires that we place ourselves in His outstretched arms.

When people claim that God doesn’t exist, He instead wants us to believe in Him and rely on Him. When it looks like life is hopeless and meaningless God wants us to have faith that He is still in control and that He will take care of us. And when it seems that everything in our life seems to be going wrong, it seems we are surrounded by evil and we have little hope that things will turn out good. God wants us to trust in His promises that good will prevail.

This is the kind of faith which God wants us to have. Knowing the faith we have in Him will take care of us.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1.

God’s desire is that we will surrender our life to Him and put total trust in Him and His promises.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.