Happy New Year! While we may be a little bit into the new year already, it’s never too late to make resolutions to help 2022 be our best yet! Many may have made the resolution, myself included, to make healthier choices in this new year.

How fortunate we are for those of us that live and/or work in Newberry that we have so many opportunities around us to help us reach that goal.

Newberry has a wide variety of choices when it comes to exercising and one of the goals of the City of Newberry in 2022 is to promote that to both residents and visitors alike. Within the city limits alone, there are 16 parks that range from scenic passive to parks with playground and fitness equipment and walking tracks.

Did you know that walking for at least 30 minutes per day can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and could improve your blood pressure and blood sugar levels? A quick walk can also enhance your mental wellbeing and free your mind of daily stress.

The City of Newberry has “Main Street Motion” guides that include three downtown routes for biking or walking. Each route is a different distance – from one to two miles and takes you through beautiful downtown Newberry! Estimated walk times for each of these three routes are also listed in the guides. Who knows, you may start with one of these routes and end up creating one that’s all your own! The brochure also lists other areas throughout Newberry County that make great places to walk, along with safety tips for being smart and seen by drivers while walking. These guides can be picked up at City Hall or across the street at the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street.

Several of our city parks have walking tracks, including the newest at Wise Street Park. This track is also home to one of Newberry’s StoryWalks, created with a partnership with Newberry County First Steps. Other parks that feature a dedicated walking space include Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman Park, Greenway Park and Willowbrook Park.

If you fancy yourself a history buff, you may also enjoy the downtown Newberry historic district or the College Street district self-guided tours. Each tour is over two miles if all stops are visited and contains a map with at least 30 stops to explore. These guides are available digitally on the City of Newberry’s website at cityofnewberry.com/area-attractions/itineraries-guides.

While it may be known for Gully Washer Splash Park, the Newberry Recreation Complex is full of fun, allowing families to get outdoors together. Located at 1786 Glenn Street Extension, the park is home to a quarter mile nature trail as well as measured walking of .6 miles from the park’s entrance at Glenn Street Extension to the cul-de-sac within the park, or 1.2 miles round trip.

The park also features a pickleball court as well as three ping-pong tables. Equipment must be provided by the visitor. And don’t forget about the accessible playground equipment for those of all ages! The park also has several multipurpose fields that can be utilized.

New to the park is a “functional fitness” focused piece of equipment, set up to use body weight, gravity, calisthenics and plyometrics to create a training session to accommodate each individual’s needs. There are no weight plates. However, the equipment features pullup bars, moveable step-up platforms, triceps/chest dip stations, battle ropes, a sit up bench and more. Visitors can create their own workouts using the equipment to best suit their needs.

Don’t forget about Oakland Tennis Center! Home of the City of Newberry’s tennis program and Newberry College Wolves tennis, the tennis center is located at 1448 First Street and is open for play daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The facility features six asphalt hard courts and three hybrid ClayTech courts. All hard courts are open for play as available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. The clay courts require a daily court fee. While the courts do not require reservations, they can be made to ensure court availability. Players can book a court by coming in or calling the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at 803-321-1015.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for to maintain a resolution of being active in 2022? Visit the City’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism office online at www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/parks-recreation-and-tourism to see what all they have to offer!

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator for the City of Newberry. Her columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.