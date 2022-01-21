When we build a house, we have to take a lot of things into consideration.

We want a steady and firm foundation, making sure the house is well built to hold up to the storms and different weather conditions.

When we think about a well built life, we have to think first in terms of the foundation, which is the eternal rock of Jesus Christ.

God’s word is our building material. Every day our thoughts and our actions build a life for good or for bad. To last, we must build upon the eternal substance of the Word of God for an eternal home.

“And did all drink the same spiritual drink; for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them; and that Rock was Christ.” 1 Corinthians 10:4.

“And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.” Matthew 7:25.

“The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand forever.” Isaiah 40:8.

If we build our life on the firm foundation of God’s Word our spiritual house will not crumble when circumstances come our way.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.