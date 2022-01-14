As we begin a New Year, let’s do what we can to bring glory and honor to the Lord. Not knowing what is ahead for us, we have to take one day at a time.

I believe there will be some happy days and probably some sad days.

If everything was good all the time and we only had happy days, we probably would not depend on God, during the good times and bad times. It is good to know that God is with us all the time.

In the coming year, let’s be vessels that God can mold the way He wants us and needs us to be. When we are willing to be all that we can be for Jesus, some how and some way He will use us.

“But in a great house there are not only vessels of gold and silver, but also of wood and of earth; and some to honor, and some to dishonor. If a man therefore purge himself from these, he shall be a vessel unto honor, sanctified, and meat for the master’s use, and prepared unto every good work.” 2 Timothy 2: 20-21.

As we start this New Year let’s follow Christ and seek ways to please Him.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.