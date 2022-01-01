Like many homes, mine is running at a frenetic pace right now. Putting decorations up, figuring out which light on the strand is out, hiding the kids’ Christmas presents until they can be wrapped, wrapping the kids’ Christmas presents when they aren’t looking, figuring out which light on the strand is out, attending Christmas gatherings, coordinating visits with mom, dad and kids who aren’t living at home anymore…and really aren’t kids any more.

With all that’s going on this time of year, Faith Hill’s song “Where are you Christmas” sure can touch a chord with many of us. That song is about the search for the magic of Christmas beyond childhood, in good times and bad.

Finding a few moments to help you find the magic of Christmas may require you to “gift” yourself some support during the holidays.

Connie Bennett, of Psychology Today, offers a few steps to relieve holiday stress and to help you have a happy season.

1. Take calm-down breaks. Soon after you awake, close your eyes, take several deep breaths and meditate or just relax. Imagine yourself in a beautiful place, think of a happy memory or visualize yourself succeeding at a goal. In addition, whenever you get stressed out, anxious or feel overwhelmed during the day, take quick relaxation breaks of 1 to 5 minutes to calm yourself down. Conscious, slow breathing can help you when you’re feeling frustrated waiting in line at the supermarket, post office or drug store.

2. Get moving. Perhaps one of the best ways to overcome stress during the holidays or any other time is to exercise regularly. Research shows that physical activity not boosts your fitness and energy levels but can also elevate your moods. In addition, exercise has been found to reduce anger, tension, fatigue and confusion.

3. Take polite portions of “comfort” foods and drinks. The best way to stay true to the best you is to limit your consumption of such comfort or pleasure foods and drinks like apple pie, cookies, pasta and eggnog. When offered these and other “goodies,” try to take three to five “polite” bites and sips—and only after having a well-balanced meal with smart carbs (vegetables, fruits or whole grains), fats and protein.

4. Prepare “Nice To Do For Me” and “Need to Do For You” lists. Writing down all that you have to do during the holidays will help you realize how do-able your tasks are. Be realistic as to what you put on your lists. Then start tackling one item from each list in turn. For example, after buying gifts for your mom or significant other, take time to work out, too. By alternating between lists, you won’t feel deprived, because you’re being good to yourself.

5. Be generous. One of the best ways to stay calm, content and cheerful this time of year is to act generously with your loved ones, co-workers and friends. This doesn’t have to mean you’re spending a lot of money. You can be generous with your compliments. You can generously offer to do a loved one’s dreaded errand. You can generously write a fun, short poem. When you are creative with your gifts and gratitude, people will appreciate your real, heartfelt sentiments. And giving to others often becomes a gift to yourself.

At the end of the song, Faith sings “The joy of Christmas stays here inside us.” And like the duct-taped wrapping I use on gifts to my buddies, it just takes a little effort to get to the good stuff inside.

So take some time to find that joy and share it with those around you. Merry Christmas!

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.