God truly loves us and He is not worried about our past failures. He loves us unconditionally.

He desires our love in return and wants us to know Him in a personal way. He leaves the decision up to us.

In loving us, He knows He is giving us something no one else can. The world will not offer unconditional acceptances as God does.

But unlike the world, God considers the most important things to be our heart and our acceptance of His Son as our Savior. Once we accept Him, the Holy Spirit begins His work, molding, teaching, and guiding us in the ways of Christ.

Through His Spirit, we have access to the presence of God. He is available to listen to our hopes and frustrations. He knows our disappointments, and He will bring good out of each heartache.

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28.

God never gives up on us. His love never fails and He gives victory to all that will accept Him.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.