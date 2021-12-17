Since we do not know what tomorrow holds, we lean toward a degree of tension and uncertainty, which undermines our confidence in God.

The most prevalent emotion concerning the future is fear.

Of course, certain fears are appropriate. We should be afraid to stick our hands in a hot fire or handle a wasp nest. That’s only common sense.

Knowing that God is in control of all things should lessen much of our fear.

We know that God is with us, so we can obey the many scriptures that tell us, Fear Not.

Here is one biblical principle that can help us deal with our personal fears.

The more we understand and accept God’s amazing love for us, the less we will fear life’s uncertainties. John tells us there is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear.

“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18.

God cares for us with perfect love. This means he is taking care of all our needs. We should embrace the love of God. When we do, we will be reminded of the great love He has for us. He will never leave us or forsake us. We may not understand how perfect God’s love is, but we know it is true.

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7.

When fear arises, may it make us more dependent on God. Knowing He loves us with a perfect love.

