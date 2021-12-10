Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as Virgen de Guadalupe, is a Catholic title for Mary, Mother of Jesus, associated with Marian apparitions in Mexico City in 1531.

Mary appeared to an Aztec, Juan Diego, twice. The first time she appeared to Juan Diego, she told him to go to the bishop and tell him she wanted a shrine built on the spot where she appeared. The bishop didn’t believe him and demanded that Juan Diego bring him proof. When Juan Diego saw Mary the second time, he told her what the bishop had said. She told him to collect all the roses from the desert and take them to the bishop.

Juan Diego did as he was told. He went to the bishop and opened his cloak, and dozens of roses fell to the floor and revealed an image of Mary imprinted on the inside of the cloak. The cloak is now venerated in the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world visit the Basilica. Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day is December 12, and people around the world celebrate her on that day. Newberry is no exception. The St. Mark’s Hispanic Community has been celebrating the holiday since 1998. In 2008, after 10 years of planning and fundraising, the Shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe at the church was dedicated.

On December 11, 2021, the St. Mark’s Community will be celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, on church grounds. The public is invited to come have some good food, be entertained, and meet new people.

Catholic mass will be said at 4:00 p.m., and following the mass, mariachis will perform and entertain attendees.

This project is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Liz Rivera is from El Paso, Texas and has lived in Newberry for 26 years. She can be reached at lizrivera5955@gmail.com.