Without doubt, the greatest proof of the new birth is a changed life. When we become children of God, our lives will change.

We love Jesus.

“Whosoever believeth that Jesus is the Christ is born of God; And every one that loveth Him that begat loveth him also that is begotten of him. By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments. John 5:1-2.

We love the Bible.

It’s a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path.” Psalm 119:105.

We love to talk to God.

“Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord.” Ephesians 5:19.

We will strive to obey God.

“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lusts of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever.” 1 John 2: 15-17.

When we think of the new birth in Christ Jesus, we think of a new beginning and a changed life. Old things pass away, behold all things become new.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.