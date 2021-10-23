Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Dear District 5 Residents,

Happy fall Y’all! It is still my pleasure over the last year, as your councilwoman to share with you the information and activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

Fall is here! I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and aware of their surroundings. Each season brings changes, and we all have our favorite season. The City of Newberry is always planning and doing things that would be of interest to all of us. I encourage you to be aware of all the different events and activities that are going on in the City of Newberry.

Oktoberfest was an excellent way to kick off the fall season. It was a very good event, that had something for all ages. There were great food and fun as well as many friends and people to meet and greet, with this being an outdoor even, during COVID-19.

I’m still attending meetings, city events, returning calls, answering emails/text messages, out in the neighborhood, and responding to your needs with immediacy. If you have any concerns or issues, please do not hesitate to contact me, and as always, my goal is to respond within 12-24 hours.

I will be attending the Advance Municipal Elected Officials Institute, which will be held in Columbia, S.C., this October 2021. This will allow me to continue to learn and grow as your elected city councilwoman, because I strongly believe in the fact that, “he who does the work, does the learning.”

I continue to deliver food to those in need in District 5. If you, or someone that you know needs food, please contact me and I will do whatever I can to make sure that these residents are taken care of in a timely manner. This food is provided through the God Abundance for All People (GAAP), which is a ministry out of O’Neal Street United Methodist Church. The church also has “The Closet.” This is where you can come and get free clothes, baby items, small items for your house etc. I would like to do a special thank you to Rev. Darlene, and her crew at O’Neal Street United Methodist Church, for seeing the need to feed people as well as offer clothes etc., to those in need. A lot of hard work and dedication went into this.

In July 2021, I attended the annual South Carolina Municipal Association Conference, that was held in Hilton Head, S.C. I attended meetings, met many other councilpeople. I gained a lot of good information that will be very useful to me as a councilwoman.

I recently requested more up to date playground equipment for Willowbrook Park. Per Parks, Recreation and Tourism (PRT), Willowbrook Park is scheduled for updates in 2023. I also requested an air conditioner unit for the Scout Hut. This will happen, and we are waiting to have them installed.

You should have noticed the new litter signs that are posted in the West End area. Litter is a problem, and you can be fined for littering. Please do your part to not litter and keep our neighborhood clean and beautiful.

The dressing/stuffing cook off contest is in full bloom. We will soon name the winner of the catchy name for the contest. Thanks to all of those who submitted a name. I encourage you to enter the contest or invite someone who you know can cook dressing/stuffing. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The following are my concerns, and I am willing to hear from each of you:

• Grocery store.

• Family restaurant.

• More housing.

• Movie theater/bowling center.

• Road conditions.

I am looking forward to having a neighborhood town meeting, so that we can meet and share ideas about any concerns that you may have and ways that we can continue to strengthen our neighborhood. Due to COVID-19, I will continue to monitor and adjust everything accordingly, before planning this meeting.

Upcoming events:

• Dressing Cook Off- Nov. 6, 2021, in Memorial Park in front of the Opera House.

• Litter Pick-up – To be determined.

• Voter’s Registration Drive.

• City Council meetings are held every 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

• Check the city’s website for all upcoming events and activities.

Jackie Holmes is the District 5 representative for Newberry City Council, she can be reached at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com.