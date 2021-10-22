Now after the death of Moses the servant of the Lord it came to pass, that the Lord spoke unto Joshua, the son of Nun, Moses minister saying, Moses my servant is dead; now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, then all this people, unto the land which I do give to them, even to the children of Israel.

Every place that the sole of your foot shall tread upon, that have I given unto you, as I said unto Moses.

From the wilderness and this Lebanon even unto the land of the Hitties, and unto the great sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your coast.

There shall not man be able to stand before thee all the days of this life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.

Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shall thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers, to give them.

Even though Moses didn’t get to take the people unto the land God had promised. God had someone else to take over and lead the people.

God has promised a home in Heaven to everyone that will believe and accept His Son Jesus Christ. Just as Joshua began to lead the people, Jesus is leading us, and one day we will be in the place God has promised.

God tells us to be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed, for the Lord thou God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. Joshua 1.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.