Love for Jesus

As Christians we love the Lord Jesus Christ, and we tell others about our love for Him. We also tell others about His love for them. We also sing of that love.

This love is not demonstrated by words of music only, but by deeds.

The one who really loves Him is that Christian who has learned His commandments and then obey them.

“He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.” John 14: 21.

A lot of people say they know Jesus, but how many have a personal relationship with Him?

“Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.” John 14: 23.

May God help each of us to demonstrate our love for Christ by obeying His Word, and telling others about His love.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.