A lot to do in NYP

What do disk golf, the little free pantry, networking events at Half Full, and donations of hats and gloves have in common? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP).

NYP is a vibrant, quickly growing organization that encourages members to connect with their local community, build networking connections, and grow both in their professional and personal lives. We’re a group of folks ages 21-40, that live and/or work in Newberry County, and our goal is to promote and enhance leadership, civic responsibility and professional development.

By hosting events, we are able to help foster networking opportunities and fundraise to support the needs of people in Newberry. This enables our organization to give back and raise awareness for critical nonprofits and charities that are doing impactful work for the county.

Our most recent event was the “Newberry Open Disc Golf Tournament.” Held at Margaret Hunter Park, teams duked it out through twelve holes to battle for the best score. What a fun day of competition it was! For attendees who weren’t up to playing, we offered games and fellowship, and the chance to connect with other young professionals in the area while cheering on the competitors.

Third place winners for our disk golf tournament were Ryan Smith and Eddie Long. Second place winners were Chris Sauls and Drake Sauls. First place winners were Ryan Barnett and Luke Morris, decided in a sudden death round where Luke sank an unbelievable hole-in-one on hole 5.

This event was sponsored by our own local Newberry Young Professional, Robbie Kopp with Thrivent. As a Thrivent Financial representative, Robbie helps people achieve their financial goals and live lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent is committed to providing financial clarity through advice, investments, insurance, banking, and generosity programs.

Through Thrivent’s own generosity and the disc golf players’ donations, we were able to fundraise for our first little free pantry. This project will help bring food and toiletry items where needed to address food scarcity in the county. The mini-pantry movement helps activate neighborhood and community engagement in order to combat food insecurity.

Our fourth annual H.U.G.S Drive is also fast approaching. The Young Professionals are very excited to partner with the Muller Center at Newberry College, The Rotary Club of Newberry, The Newberry Museum and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce to host this important drive to help our local children as we move quickly towards the colder months.

This community drive seeks to put new hats, underwear, gloves and socks with students of Newberry County. The drive will run from October 18 through December 3, 2021. We are accepting sizes child small to 3XL and all donations must be in their original packaging. All donations can be dropped off at the Chamber, Newberry College or the Newberry Museum.

Interested in being a Newberry Young Professional or a member of our board? Contact the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce for more information. We’re actively seeking new constituents as we work to help make Newberry County a better place and continue to strengthen our relationships.

Sarah Sprott is a NYP board member and Sheridan Murray is the NYP secretary.