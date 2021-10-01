Love acts with patience and kindness, it does not envy others or seek to impress others. Have you ever heard the saying love is not love until you give it away? Love does not always seek its own way. Love does not gloat over the sins of others, and is delighted when truth prevails. Love is faithful and never loses hope.

“Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up.” I Corinthians 13:4.

This chapter of the Bible emphasizes what love does, rather than what love is. It is unselfish love, it’s enduring and concern on behalf of others.

II Corinthians 5:7, “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” Hope will finally be fulfilled and love will abide forever. Love of course, is eternal, because Christ is eternal, and Christ is God and God is love.

This passage, describing genuine Christian love, could, in fact, be read as a beautiful description of the Lord Jesus Christ Himself.

That is Christ suffereth long, and is kind. Christ never faileth. Jesus Christ is, indeed, love in action.

