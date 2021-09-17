If we focus on the disappointments in life and the situations we have to face, we will be cast down, with no joy. But that’s not God’s plan for our lives.

He wants us to have joy unspeakable and full of glory.

We can choose not to worry and fix our eyes on Jesus rather than the situation, then we will experience the peace and joy that God has for us to enjoy.

We know that if we give our hurts and worries to the Lord, He will gladly take them and work them out. I don’t understand why that is so hard for us to do, but sometimes it is hard to let go and give them to the Lord.

We pray about things that bother us, and say I prayed about it, but God will do something about it when we totally give it to Him.

“Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” Jeremiah 29:12-13.

“If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love. These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.” John 15:10-11.

May the joy of the Lord be with you all.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.