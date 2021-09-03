For those of you familiar with this column, you’re probably expecting me to write something about the top activities you should do in and around Newberry for the upcoming season. While I will be giving suggestions, I will first start by telling you that this list is not seasonal, but a focus on the top five things you should do as a resident of the “City of Friendly Folks.”

The reason for the non-seasonal nature of today’s writing is I will be leaving my post as tourism & events manager for the city very soon, and in doing so I felt it only appropriate to write something a little more timeless. So, without further ado, here are the top five things every Newberrian should just plain do.

1) Support Your Local Arts

The arts are more alive than ever in Newberry! Having grown up in the “berry patch,” I had a special perspective, watching the Opera House transform from “that scary place that housed a haunted house,” to the glorious performance hall it is today. For over 20 years the Opera House has been bringing the world right here to our little backyard of Newberry! Have you ever really stopped to think about what a treat that is? Today the Opera House has expanded its reach to include groups of greater diversity in style and culture and going beyond the “tower” with community programs outside their walls as part of their Newberry Arts for All initiative. The Newberry Opera House truly brings the world to Newberry.

Just as binging the world of art to the ‘Berry is important, so is cultivating the artistic abilities of our community. The Newberry Arts Center has been teaching all ages, abilities, and interests in the visual arts since boldly coming onto the scene in 2014. Much like its predecessor in the arts, NAC too has brought art of the region into Newberry to further the education of our community. They developed the S.C. Clay Con, with a multi-state reach that brings hundreds of skilled clay artists annually, formed a relationship with the S.C. Watermeida Society leading to the semi-annual plein air painting event, and caught the eye of the S.C. Arts Commission to host writing workshops, artist performances, and more. The Newberry Arts Center helped solidify Newberry’s standing as a place where artists can thrive.

The incredible momentum and importance of these organizations has been solidified with the creation of Newberry Made, the local artist guild consisting of artists of all backgrounds, mediums, and styles. Newberry Made was started after local artists looked to host a showcase of work that exclusively housed art pieces by Newberrians. Since then, the organization has found itself continually growing as artists from across the county add their names to the registry. It has become a place where people can make connections, share their craft, and truly grow together with support of fellow artists.

Theses are just a few of the many organizations dedicated to the arts in Newberry. I’d be remiss not to mention the Newberry Community Players, who’ve been a part of this community for over 50 years, cultivating the dramatic arts amongst our community, Newberry College’s importance and influence over our music and arts communities, and our local schools’ work to share the arts with the minds of our young students. Individuals like one Mr. Munson Summer deserve recognition, for inspiring young musicians across Newberry (and worldwide via his popular YouTube channel) to embrace their inner rock star.

So how do we support these institutions? Be there. Show up when you can for events both paid and free. Volunteer. Give your time and energy to helping them put on these amazing programs that benefit the whole of our community. If you can support monetarily, let CREATE Newberry (the non-profit arm of the Newberry Arts Center), NAFA (Newberry Arts for All of the Opera House), Newberry Made, Newberry College, Newberry Community Players, etc. become a part of your checkbook’s vocabulary. Buy works of the artists! Take classes, even if you’re afraid of what your hands could be capable of making, attend seminars, talks, and conversations surrounding the arts. Don’t sell yourself short with, “I don’t know anything about that artsy-fartsy stuff.” Chances are you know much more than you realize, and your voice is important to helping the arts grow! But most importantly, just ask. Ask these amazing institutions, what can I do to help? Remember, the arts are what make community beautiful. They bring the songs, sounds, and backdrops of beauty to our lives. Don’t take what Newberry has for granted and show your support for the arts in whatever ways you can.

2) Thank a Farmer

If you have food on your table, take a moment to thank a farmer. Growing up in Newberry you often hear, “rural little Newberry has nothing to see and do, just pointless pasture.” I challenge you to realize just how untrue this statement is. Newberry has so much, but let’s focus a moment on the lands of our farmers. The time, care, and cultivation that goes into feeding each other. Agriculture is one of our main industries in the county, offering not only jobs and livelihoods, but something that each of us needs to survive. I’ve always been particularly fond of our small growers, homesteaders, and sustainable ranchers thanks to their pure passion for the art of food cultivation.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market (GNFM), organized by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, is a place that represents each of these groups with honor and a focus on community. Meeting in Memorial Park every second Saturday of the month year-round, and weekly in the summer, the GNFM hosts farmers of pasture raised meats and eggs, locally grown produce, hydroponic farmers, local bakers, and local artisanal makers. It’s a beautiful display of community and care in the form of good food and good conversation.

In addition to the market, Newberry is also home to several small farms producing nourishing foods for your family. From fresh pasteurized milk from Countryside Creamery to superfood microgreens from Renegade Acres, to grass fed beef from Westridge Farms, there’s plentiful places to fill your pantry with locally grown goodness.

In addition to these production farms, there’s also plentiful places for ag experiences! Bower’s Farm is one of many sustainable meat farms in Newberry that welcome visitors to come and learn firsthand how meat makes its way to your table. Lever Farms has been one of Newberry’s lead destinations for quality produce (like their popular strawberries) and agritourism during the spring to fall seasons. Carolina Pride Pasture’s Alpaca Farm his home to one of Newberry’s most unique homesteads where visitors can learn about the art and industry of fiber. And of course, Enoree River Winery is a regional favorite for its production vineyard and plethora of locally fermented wine varieties.

Farming is so much more than passive pasture. It’s a way of life in Newberry that impacts you directly. So please, take a moment to thank your neighbors, our farmers, by buying their products, talking to them about their work, listening to their needs, and getting involved and volunteering with our local Farmers Market.

3) Get to know your Roots

The village of Newberry was “officially” founded in 1789, but our history isn’t limited to the last 232 years. To really know the story of Newberry there are several places you can turn to. The Newberry Museum is a fantastic place to start. This new resource to Newberry (remember, it only opened in December of 2019) is filled with artifacts and information about our local history, with special sections focusing on the county’s municipalities, the college’s influence, Newberry’s industries, and the many notable Newberrians born and raised of this region. They have also done a fantastic job taking time to highlight unique moments and points of influence through various temporary exhibits. To quote my granddaddy, Billy Senn, “You can’t just spend an afternoon there. There’s so much information, you have to take time to go back again and again to really see all there is to learn about Newberry.”

After using the museum as a point to start your education, your next place to consider should be Joy Ride Tours. Denise Graham hosts history tours of Newberry via her stretch golf cart. She covers everything from general historical facts, to specialized tours focusing on Newberry’s Black history and more. Denise is a passionate researcher and holds a wealth of knowledge about all facets of the town’s history, from the beautiful, to the bizarre, to the ugly. Knowing all points about where you come from is important to your understanding of the place you call home, and Denise does not shy away from sharing the facts of our past.

Another way to explore Newberry’s history is utilizing the National Registry of Historic Places and the Historical Markers database via the S.C. Department of Archives and History. A quick Google search will take you to these databases, where you can search for these places that indicate important points of local history. There’s even an interactive Google map of Historical Markers in S.C.!

These are just a few launching points for you to consider when digging deeper into the roots of your home. The Newberry County Public Library has been a long-standing resource for genealogical research, and local historians, like one Mr. Ernie Shealy, have been passing down oral histories of Newberry for decades. No matter where you look to learn more, don’t be afraid to keep asking questions. There’s still so much to discover about Newberry’s history of indigenous culture, opportunity to record more recent histories, and plenty of important places and moments that are waiting for an advocate see to their being highlighted by historical markers. I will never forget, “history is always evolving as we discover more and more about our past,” an important point made by my Newberry High School history instructor, Mr. Merritt Mosely. That is just as true for this place we call home. Be prepared to learn things about Newberry that you not only never knew, but maybe never thought possible! Knowing where your roots are not only is a fun opportunity for knowledge, but it leads to a better and more informed citizenry.

4) Explore the Outdoors

A beautiful feature of living in this rural community is the plentiful access we have to outdoor recreation. From our city center to county lines, Newberry’s outdoor opportunities are much more expansive than that of many of our neighbors. The city’s 16 parks cover over 200 acres of land and vary from neighborhood playgrounds to recreational sports fields. We have parks that offer free play opportunities for tennis, horseshoes, disc golf, basketball, baseball/softball, kickball, soccer, football and space to toss around a frisbee with the family. You could plan a picnic and play outing once a month in Newberry and it would take you over a year to visit each location!

The city limits are home to the third urban trail passage of the Palmetto Trail, the Newberry Passage, and the final connection that completed the trail through all of Newberry County. A hiker or biker could start the Palmetto Trail in Newberry’s city center and travel northward through the Enoree Passage, touring Sumter National Forest, or southward across the Peak to Prosperity passage that features the famous old rail trestle/river bridge hike. There’s even the additional loop through Lynch’s Woods, Newberry’s own secluded forest in the middle of the bustle of Wilson Road.

Newberry even has its own unofficial biking club via Bike Baby, a downtown business determined to get Newberry out and exercising, “two wheels at a time.” Marguerite Girard can be seen a few times a week, adorned in bright yellow, leading bikers of all abilities on an exploration of Newberry’s neighborhoods.

Fishermen and water sports enthusiasts need only drive a short distance in any direction to gain access to lakes and rivers within the county. Did you know all waterways in South Carolina are publicly owned? Anyone can access and enjoy the waters of S.C.

Isn’t it wonderful to know, whether you’re exploring the streets of our certified “Tree City USA,” hiking the trails of Sumter National Forest, mountain biking through Lynch’s Woods or swimming in our nearby lakes, if you’re ever feeling cooped up a dose a nature is right outside your door?

5) Make a Plan, and Show Up

With the abundance of offerings in Newberry comes one caveat, your participation. The only way that any of these places and programs can continue to be offered and thrive is if you get involved. When you learn about a new event in town, don’t wait for more information to fall into your lap. Take a moment to make your plan or you run the risk of missing out. Clip the newspaper article that has the information you want to save. Jot down the website named on the radio advertisement where you can find more details. Run a Google search to find out more. If all else fails, go to the source. Give them a ring to ask, “can you tell me what’s coming up and where I can plug in to find out more?” The office of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism for the City of Newberry is ready for that call. They want you involved. They want to see you out at events, with your kids playing in our parks and connecting with your neighbors. After all, the slogan of PRT is, “connecting community through people, parks and programs.”

These are just a few things that I think every Newberrian should do to engage with this community. I’ll be following my own advice too, as Newberry is home. My family isn’t going anywhere. This is our community, and you are our neighbors. We’ll be on the street during first Fridays downtown, hiking along the trails of our county, picnicking and playing, taking in a show at the Opera House, and getting to know our farmers at the market. We hope to see you there, too.

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event manager for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.