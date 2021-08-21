Celebrating Israel Brooks, Jr. and his deep community roots

The Israel Brooks, Jr. exhibit has now been up at the museum for a little under two months, and during that time, I’ve been able to interact with a variety of news and media outlets about its contents and importance. Each time the inevitable question has been asked, “why the exhibit matters to Newberry County and its people” — I always come back to the quote that has become the central commentary surrounding the exhibit.

It was spoken by Brooks at a City of Newberry event and contains the phrase, “wherever I have been or hope to go, Newberry is still home.” When I’m asked about why his life matters in the context of larger local history, I often find that the words get stuck in my throat. How do you quantify the life of someone so brave, so courageous and talented, someone who left a lasting mark on everyone he met? It’s a big task, so for me, the easy justification comes from this aforementioned quote. Brooks’ life means so much to us at the museum because of the people he touched, and the mark he left on Newberry.

Major Brooks was the first African American State Trooper for the S.C. Highway Patrol. He rose rapidly through the ranks, going on to be appointed as Federal Marshal for South Carolina under the Clinton Administration. These things we know, and these facets of his life often need no introduction or explanation; when visitors come in explicitly to view his exhibit, they have the background and know why he’s special.

These accomplishments are legendary and deserving of all the praise possible, but the true heart of this exhibit, and Brooks’ life as I view it, comes from the personal details. Upon announcing this exhibit’s debut, the museum’s social media pages received an influx of comments from people who knew Brooks, and had experienced him as a boss, a leader, a teacher and a friend.

One viewer shared a story of Brooks during his time as a lieutenant, when he’d taught him a valuable lesson about promptness. Another story described his imposing stature, as a crime fighter and a gentleman, someone who was “stern but fair.” This single informational Facebook post we created about the exhibit reached 20, 121 people. If that isn’t telling of the reach this hometown hero had during his life, I’m not sure what would be.

The personal details that make this exhibit so special are enhanced by firsthand memories and commentary from the Brooks family. They’ve shared anecdotes about his favorite meals, vibrant family photos, and even large-scale paintings at the museum that spotlight his love for golf and a good cowboy hat. These aspects of his life go far beyond the laundry list of his accomplishments and help visitors to truly feel like they met him, even though he is no longer with us.

The biggest element of the exhibit that makes me feel most connected to Brooks on a personal level is the evidence of his deep dedication to Newberry. Truly a hometown hero that never forgot his roots, he received a number of awards from the town, including a literal key to the City of Newberry, in honor of his dedication to law enforcement and community service. His words ring true; despite his many accomplishments in the state and nation, he never let go of the ties that bound him to Newberry. The ties of family, of community, of philanthropy, and of faith.

On August 6, we had the privilege of hosting a number of State Troopers and other personnel from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety at the museum. They explored the exhibit and got to speak a little bit about the personal impact that Brooks imparted on many of the individual law enforcement professionals and personnel. Col. Williamson, the first African American colonel for the state, spoke about how Brooks was a trailblazer who enabled him to reach the position he is in today. Other troopers talked about moments of laughter with Brooks, and valuable lessons on integrity and honor. Every single trooper in attendance had a story to tell that involved Brooks and the way he had touched their lives.

At the end of this event, which we were so lucky to host, staff from WLTX and Teddy Kulmala from SCDPS asked me the same question; “why does this matter to the museum?” This time, I had an easy answer. Brooks is a hero for the connections he made, for the boundaries he broke, and for each and every individual he touched along the way. And for us at the museum, he’s especially important because wherever he went, Newberry was still home.

The Newberry Museum is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To inquire about the museum, donate an artifact, or express interest in volunteering, contact Executive Director Sheridan K. Murray at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.

Sheridan Kate Murray is the executive director of The Newberry Museum, she can be reached at (803) 597-5215 or director@thenewberrymuseum.com.