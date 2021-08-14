Pet Friendly Day in the City of Newberry

This itinerary is perfect for a day with your furry family member in “The City of Friendly Folks.” Don’t forget to bring plenty of water, snacks, doody bags and anything else you may think you and your fur baby need for a day in the ‘berry! Please be mindful of what your pup can handle be prepared to be flexible. Below are suggestions, but sometimes public places aren’t for every good boy and girl. And don’t forget, leash laws do apply at any of these locations as they’re all within the city limits.

MORNING: Treat your Pup & Yourself

Give your four-legged friend the royal spa treatment with a grooming session at Pet Styles on Main, in downtown Newberry. Call ahead to schedule your appointment (it’s a special day, get the works!), and then drop them off that morning. While their getting gussied up you can too at any one of downtown’s selection of salons. From hair, nails, facials and massage at Isabella’s to quality cuts at Fadez barbershop, there are plenty of places to choose from to get the custom cut, color, and style you’re looking for. Don’t forget when you pick up your pet from their spa time to purchase a little goody for them too from Pet Styles’ selection of toys, treats, collars and bandanas.

Window Sip & Shop

Before you finish up at the salon go ahead and place your order online for a drink for you and Fido to pick up from Genesis. Maybe coffee for you and a whip cup for them? Sit by the tables outside or take a stroll up the road and do a little window shopping with downtown’s many specialty stores and galleries. Some shops leave water bowls out for thirsty hounds… and sometimes treats!

LUNCH: Lunch on the Lawn

By now you’re probably getting a little hungry. Downtown has a plethora of options to choose from for a great meal. From the pet-friendly patios of Figaro or Steven W’s, to the sidewalk seats outside of Half Full and Steelhorse Smokehouse, to setting up your own picnic, there’s plenty of great places to grab a bite with your pet. One of our favorite ideas is to get to-go from your favorite downtown stop, bring your picnic blanket, and set up in the grass of Astwood Park, just off of downtown’s Main Street. Is Fido a little TOO excited to get to your food? You can also take your to-go meal to the public picnic tables between the Newberry Opera House and Newberry Firehouse Conference Center where you can enjoy your meal out of your pets reach.

AFTERNOON: Hit the Road Jack

After a relaxing and slow-paced morning your doggo may be looking for a bit of adventure! If you’re looking to keep their manicure clean, a nice walk from downtown to one of the many neighboring historic districts may be for you. Download, or pick up a copy of the College Street Historic District Self-Guided Tour from the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and head north to tour the area over this four-mile walk. Wanting to dig deeper into the history of the core downtown (with a shorter distance)? Check out our GIS-map based Downtown Historic Self-Guided Tour for a step by step walking tour that takes you across 2.5 miles of the blocks in and around downtown. If you don’t mind a little mud between Buddy’s toes, then an excursion hiking through Lynch’s Woods park might do the trick. For an experience a little less rugged you could take a quick trip to the Newberry Recreation Complex. The wide-open spaces offered by the multi-purpose fields offer a fun place to play fetch, followed by a quick loop around the nature trail at the pond.

One more Treat

After such a fun day outside together, it’s time for one last treat. If it’s a hot one, take your pet to Pelican’s for a pup cup, and treat yourself to one of their 100 flavors of fluffy shaved ice! Relax under the shade of the trees as you enjoy your treats. Chilly out? A puppuccino from Starbucks may be a nice choice for them, and a hot chocolate for you! Enjoy your drinks on their pet-friendly patio.

The day is winding down and it’s time to return home. After such a fun filled day together, Fido be bound to be worn out and ready for a nice sleep on the car ride home. We hoped you enjoyed your time, in “The City of Friendly Folks.”

*Disclaimer: Please note this itinerary may feature events, locations, or activities that may be modified due to COVID-19 prevention response. When making plans, we ask that you continue to do your part by masking-up and determining the safety of your actions and how that impacts those around you.

For a reference list with locations and contact information for the things to do shared in this itinerary, as well as other themed Newberry Weekend itineraries please visit https://www.cityofnewberry.com/area-attractions/itineraries-guides.

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event manager for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.