The Heavenly Father gives good gifts.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” James 1:17.

God’s motive is always unconditional love. He gives us life itself. He meets our material needs. God brings people into our lives to love and be loved by.

Everything we can imagine as being good comes from God.

If you love others, you will give to them. Gifts don’t need to be expensive, they don’t have to cost anything. There is nothing that can take the place of a gift from the heart.

Love is giving words of encouragement and helping someone in need is more precious than any gift that has been bought. The best gift that we can give someone is showing them love and being there for them in time of need. When we send a card to a person who is lonely, or call someone to let them know we are thinking of them, these are gifts that show love.

Our Heavenly Father showed His love for us when He died on the cross so we could have eternal life. When we love Him we will have love for others.

Love is the greatest gift of all.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.