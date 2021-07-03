4-H summer programs, in-person!

It’s been a while: two years since we’ve planned in-person summer programs. The summer of 2019 seems like so long ago now. And while last summer’s virtual camps were a blast to create and offer, and had many participants, we sure are glad to get back to in-person and hands-on. Here’s a run down of the fun we have planned this summer.

Our Wildlife Workshop on Wednesday, June 30 from 1:00 until 4:00 promises fun and hands-on learning for youth who love animals. We will look closely at some of South Carolina’s native wildlife, their adaptations, and their habitats. Participants will go home with crafts made specifically to benefit animals.

Our Needleworks Workshop on Thursday, July 15 from 9:00 until 4:00 introduces youth to the basics of sewing, from introductory stitches to replacing buttons. Participants will work on cross stitching a kit that will be taken home upon completion.

Recycling can be intimidating if you aren’t sure what you are doing. Our Trash to Treasure Recycling Workshop on Thursday, July 22 from 1:00 until 4:00 will introduce participants to the ‘what’ and ‘how’ of the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle. Youth will create their very own treasure from someone else’s trash.

Over the past few months, we have watched as NASA launched the Mars Rover into space. Our Journey to Mars Mini Camp on Tuesday, July 27 from 9:00 until 12:00 will utilize STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lessons to let youth explore the fun of outer space.

And to finish out the summer, we will have fun with cake! Our Cake Decorating Workshop on Thursday, August 5 from 9:00 until 12:00 will teach youth the basics of cake decorating. Participants will go home with enough experience to make beautiful creations of their own. (We will not be baking.)

All workshops are open to youth ages nine through 14 and will be held at the Newberry Clemson Extension Office located at 1860 Wilson Road in Newberry beside Piedmont Tech. Cost to attend is five dollars for current 4-H members and $15 for non-members. Not a member? Ask how! Workshops have limit seats available due to social distancing requirements so spots will fill fast. Participants will have their own workspace and materials. Testing and masks will not be required (as of the time this article was printed).

For online registration for these summer programs and information on the many other opportunities that are available, visit our website: www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry/4h. For more information on 4-H, please contact Newberry County 4-H Agent Alana West at the Newberry Clemson Extension Office: awillin@clemson.edu or 803-768-8442.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.