Getting out and about in Newberry

You’ve noticed the increased traffic on Wilson Road. Your favorite restaurants and stores are glad to be seeing more business. With COVID-19 numbers down and vaccinations up, more people are getting out and attendance is growing at businesses, churches and many other places.

Outdoor events are back, including this Saturday. The Newberry Opera House will host an outdoor concert with the Swingin’ Medallions at 7 p.m. on stage in the grass field off Tench Street behind the Newberry PRT office. It will be a fun evening, and tickets are $35.

The Newberry Ag and Art Tour this weekend will showcase an interesting group of local farms and give visitors the opportunity to see where food comes from and see artisans in actions. The self-guided, free tour is sponsored by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

Newberry will host its first Juneteenth festival on Saturday, June 19 to celebrate freedom and commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The Newberry Juneteenth Committee invites all to, “celebrate freedom, learn the history, share the stories, taste the food, hear the music, and see the talent of our community.” The festival is from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. and will be a fun and educational celebration.

On July 14, at the Opera House, adventurer Tom Mullikin will show his documentary the “South Carolina 7,” highlighting seven natural wonders across the state, such as the Chattooga River to the Ace Basin. A mini-festival at Memorial Park with an outdoor theme will begin the evening at 5:30 p.m. and precede the free film showing at 7:30 pm.

Business activity is up in Newberry as well.

Hillside Sausage and Butcher Shop on Kendall Road plans to move later this summer to 3102 College Street, which is near Sherwin Williams. Brad Dorris, a successful entrepreneur from Greenville who was a frequent customer of Hillside, liked the Hillside sausage so much, he bought the company.

“We plan to offer more products, including seafood,“ Brad said. “My goal is to provide a much-needed market to the community. And we’re not moving the store too far from the current location as we want to service our current community while trying to expand our customer base and product offerings.”

The Newberry Business Center is now open at 1207 Main Street and offers impressive facilities for those needing first-class office space for a meeting or fast internet and a quiet setting for a Zoom meeting. Owners Charlie and Cayci Banks and General Manager Alene Willingham are part of a national trend of “day offices” for those working remotely or traveling. A financial professional from Columbia who recently hosted a meeting at the Newberry Business Center told me the facilities “are fantastic,” and both he and his client were impressed.

Other business inquiries in Newberry are up, including Popeyes looking at a possible new restaurant on Wilson Road between Hardees and Starbucks.

The Newberry Recreation Complex is a popular place this summer including the laughter-inducing Gully Washer Splash Park, a fun playground, plus picnics, fishing, walking and just being outside. Activity is up at other parks as well, including at an excellent new walking trail at Wise Street Park, where the city is making a series of improvements.

Finally, the Newberry community has made great progress on COVID-19. Thank you for all you have done. If a person has not gotten immunized, vaccinations are available everyday at pharmacies and clinics. Thank you.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.