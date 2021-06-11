As a Christian, we are not guaranteed that we won’t have any trouble.

We experience the same trials and problems as those who don’t know Christ.

The difference is that a child of God has His Mercy and Grace to help through these trials and problems.

Every day we face new challenges. Jesus tells us to trust God each day to meet our needs.

“Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” Matthew 6:34.

As trouble comes to us, so does God’s Mercy. His mercies are new everyday. No matter what comes our way God has already arranged an amount of mercy to cover the problem.

Jeremiah wrote in Lamentations 3: 22-23, “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. they are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”

We have hope in Jesus Christ, knowing He is with us today and forever. And knowing, great is His faithfulness.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.