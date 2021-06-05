Put the Ag+Art Tour on your calendars

Ag+Art Tour of South Carolina began last weekend in Colleton County. This coming weekend will feature the counties of Charleston, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, and York – East. Along with the counties of Richland and York – West, Newberry County’s tour will be held June 12 and 13 and feature the following farms: Bowers Farm, Carolina Pride Pastures, Enoree River Vineyards and Winery, Lever Farms, Rodgers Heirlooms, and West Ridge Farm. Some of the artists who will be featured: CJSTUDIOS, Country Creations LLC, Hudgins Pottery, Marlo Wright, Melissa Chappel, Debbie Watford, and Studio Shultz.

Please join us throughout our designated weekend to celebrate our agricultural heritage and artistic talent. Be sure to finish out the month in Fairfield County on June 19 and 20 and Chester and Chesterfield Counties on June 26 and 27.

We hosted a successful Garden and Art Tour in May. The weather was perfect for roaming some of the beautiful gardens of Newberry. Amanda McNulty of ETV’s “Making It Grow” recognized an opportunity for the Emmy Award-winning show and returned to John and Mary Sue Green’s garden the next week to film an on-location show to be aired this summer. We will share the air date as we know more information. The art that was created during the Paint-Out aspect of the event was displayed in the Chamber and Visitors Center throughout the month of May for the public to view. In addition, we are accepting the public’s votes for the “People’s Choice Award,” and the winner will receive that honor as well as prize money.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market (GNFM), held in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry, has begun. We look forward to hosting this event throughout most Saturdays in June and July, then revert to Second Saturdays August through November, with a Holiday Market on December 4. We are currently accepting applications for vendors of fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and art. We have had a great turnout of both vendors and patrons thus far and look forward to seeing you when you come to the market to shop. We are featuring a kid’s activity and are striving to have live music for each date. If you are a musician interested in playing, contact us for available dates.

Are you a person aged 21 through 40 living and/or working in Newberry County? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) may be for you. On June 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, they will host “How to be Virtually Awesome.” Christina Henricks will present the program on how to get the most out of your online meetings. To sign up for this free event and to learn more, visit their Facebook page (Newberry County Young Professionals) for information on how you can get involved.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.