God is still working on us and will continue as long as we live. We may have failed God many times in our lives, but that doesn’t change His love for us.

We have done things we shouldn’t have done and some things we should have done we failed to do them.

At times we may feel that God has given up on us, but that’s not the way God works. He loves us when we do good and when we do bad. Even if we don’t feel His presence or His love as we once did. He has a plan for our life. We need to accept that plan and obey Him.

Our righteousness is as filthy rags and within ourselves we can do nothing.

We have to be willing to let God mold us into a vessel that He can use.

“But now O Lord, thou art our Father; we are the clay, and thou our potter; and we all are the work of thy hand. ” Isaiah 64:8.

As long as we live, God is working in our lives. We should be willing to accept the changes that God is doing so He can work through us.

