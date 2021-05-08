Utilize free webinars to your advantage

This column is meant to focus on topics of interest to local businesses; the owners, the managers, the employees and also to their customers. I have discussed such trendy topics as Zoom meetings; and who hasn’t attended one or more of those, for work, for church, for Rotary, for a cousin’s birthday party. I’ve also written about National SBDC Day, and “the new normal” and agricultural business opportunities in our area.

Today, I am going to share with readers one of the tools I recommend when I am consulting with clients here at my SBDC Office. It’s called “homework” or you may have heard it called “assigned reading” when you were in school. And, yes, I confess I have had more than one client groan out loud as they left the office with a sheet of paper and a few website links written on it. It’s not always reading that I recommend. Sometimes it should be called assigned listening or even assigned watching.

To succeed in this world, one must become a life-long learner. And learning is hard work. Reading an article in a professional journal can be a struggle, stopping to” Google” some new term, trying to follow the message, doing some fact-checking from another source. Listening to a podcast can be fun, and easy to do in the car, but still, your brain has to work. Watching can also be a learning experience. Much as I love Netflix, I do also recommend and watch YouTube videos on how to do some neat trick with an Excel spreadsheet.

What you may not know is that the South Carolina Small Business Development Centers, the SCSBDC, has a nice library of previously presented webinars that are available to anyone at no charge. Many of these programs can be useful to folks who are not running their own businesses. Save this link – write it down: https://www.scsbdc.com/training-events. Upcoming events are shown and you can sign up and attend “live.”

Consider “the Lost Art of Negotiation” and how you might use that information in your life. Or, how about a webinar on “Cybersecurity?” Do you use a computer, or a point-of-sale terminal or your smartphone to access the internet? Maybe this webinar would give you something to think about.

There was a webinar on April 21 presented by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, who is a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business where he specializes in regional economics, regional economic forecasting and housing economics. His talk was titled “South Carolina Economic Update – Past, Present and Future.” I have always struggled to understand economics, even though I know it is important to follow developments in our region. Dr.Von Nessen has that rare ability to make jibber-jabber understandable to us mere mortals.

There was a webinar called “Property Management Basics” a few weeks ago. I wonder how many of the readers out there are renting out Mama’s house now that she is living in the nursing home, or have a home at the lake that they might want to rent out. Maybe this webinar would have had a useful nugget of information for you. And, of course there are lots of webinars targeted for business owners, like how to talk to a banker about a loan, or why a business owner needs to understand Cash Flow or TikTok.

Speaking more generally, for business owners, there are a myriad of trade journals available, from quarterly magazines to weekly blogs to every morning podcasts. I am notorious for sending clients an email with a link to an interesting article. In today’s world, it is important to know what’s hot, what’s not and what that means to your business.

And, of course, I need to learn every day myself. For me to be a useful consultant, I need to understand the client’s business in general. I try to spend about an hour a day surfing the web, not wandering off-track down the Google-it rabbit-hole, but scanning for links and saving them to read later or share with a client. I’ve learned a bit about barbering and hair salons, about tree removal, restaurant operations, construction businesses and retail sales. There are businesses that provide services such as manufacturing plant security, and real estate appraisal, and then there’s the growing and sale of Christmas trees, the importing of pearls and the making of cakes and cookies.

There is so much information available so easily now. Learn how to spot the valid sources, recognize the charlatans and the “hidden agendas,” know how to decipher URLs and what they represent, and then begin to expand your horizons. All it takes is a commitment of time. Like walking the dog, weeding the garden, or any other activity – it is work but there is such satisfaction in the completion of the task. Today’s reading? https://www.scsbdc.com/single-post/Barbara-Miller. I’d love to hear from you.

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.