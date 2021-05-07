God created us to live in the light of His love. He never meant for the storms of life to separate us from Him. Only Jesus can erase the sins of our past and offer us a fresh new start in life. The past belongs to God.

We cannot change the past, but we can ask God to forgive us and allow His power to give us new hope and forgiveness.

There is nothing stronger than God’s love. His love will set us free from feelings of guilt and shame.

We have to put our trust in God and let Him show us how to forgive ourselves and enjoy the love He has for us.

“Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: and the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it feel not: for it was founded upon a rock.

“And everyone that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.” Matthew 7: 24-27.

We can live for the future. The past belongs to God.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.