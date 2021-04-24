Updates from City of Newberry District 3

Dear My Newberry Family,

Hello, I pray everyone had a great Easter holiday, whether in-person or virtually, with family and friends. I also pray that everyone is staying healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is my great honor serving as your city councilman for District 3 since December 8, 2020. As mentioned last quarter, I will be providing quarterly updates to you from Newberry City Council District 3, updates around the City of Newberry, and from City Hall. If you ever have any questions, comments, or concerns please do not hesitate in contacting me through the provided channels we offer from city hall.

Vaccinations are becoming more available to citizens throughout the state of South Carolina and locally throughout Newberry County. South Carolina’s phased approach to its COVID-19 vaccine rollout is focused on saving lives, which is why those most at risk for severe illness and death were prioritized to receive vaccine first. With more and more vaccines becoming available and more and more people receiving their shots, South Carolina is now able to open vaccines to anyone 16 and older. According to DHEC, 1,046,031+ S.C. residents have completed their vaccination which is roughly 25.5% of the population in the state. Also reported by DHEC, 1,596,293 South Carolinians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. That is equivalent of 38.9% of South Carolina residents. Here in Newberry County, little over 31% of residents have completed their vaccination. We are very thankful to all of our local COVID-19 vaccine providers for their dedicated service to public health. You may call our local pharmacies or medical offices and schedule your vaccine appointments. Please be reminded that our local DHEC is still offering free COVID-19 testing throughout the week.

The mask ordinance has been approved for another 30 days within the city in all grocery stores, government buildings, and pharmacies. Newberry City Council will revisit the mask ordinance within the next thirty days to extend or to not extend. We are appreciative of all the feedback we have received from citizens and we will continue to monitor and adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of our abilities.

We send well wishes to former City of Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin. Chief McClurkin has officially announced his retirement after spending over 35 years with the Newberry City Police Department. Chief McClurkin is a true hero, leader, trailblazer in our community. He was sworn in as the first African American Chief of Police in the department’s history. We are so proud of the tireless work and sacrifice our law enforcement officers make on a daily basis, their work and sacrifice does not go unnoticed. We are proud to announce that lifelong Newberry County native Captain Kevin Goodman will be sworn in as the City of Newberry Police Chief today, April 21st at 5:00 p.m. in Memorial Park. We are confident that Captain Goodman is well equipped, well experienced, and knowledgeable to continue the growth and development of the City of Newberry Police Department and the community.

Recently, Councilwoman Jackie Holmes and I officially completed the courses necessary to graduate from the S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. We were recognized as a graduate during the virtual Hometown Legislative Action Week, which took place February 1-5. Over 60 elected municipal officials graduated and received their certificates from the S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. This makes the entire Newberry City Council fully compliant with the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

We would like to commend the Newberry Museum on a fantastic job with the display of the Harlem Hellfighters exhibit. Citizens are still able to visit the museum and view the exhibit until June. Please consider stopping by the Newberry Museum and enjoy the rich history of the Harlem Hellfighters along with the important role African American soldiers took part of in War World I. You will also see a particular section of the exhibit of a Newberry native who was a part of the rich history from the Harlem Hellfighters. We are also thankful for the partnerships with Newberry County First Steps, Newberry Museum, and City of Newberry implementing the StoryWalk downtown. The streets of Historic Downtown Newberry now tell a story. This is a fun educational activity for our young families and children to enjoy the full effect that downtown has to offer.

Congratulations to the Ritz Theatre for their new installation of the front exterior marquee. Special thanks to the members of the A-Tax committee for their leadership and guidance. Also, special thanks to the members of the Newberry Downtown Development Association, Ritz Theatre, and City of Newberry for their sponsorship with the exterior renovations. If you haven’t seen the marquee, please consider stopping by to view the beautiful renovation.

Members of Newberry City Council along with citizens participated in the countywide Keep Newberry County Beautiful, which is also known as The Great American Cleanup Day, on March 20. Citizens within Newberry City Council District 3 volunteered their time in the Wise Street area on that day. We will continue to have litter pick up and all are encouraged to join us. We encourage everyone to be more mindful and not throw trash out while walking or driving.

We are excited to learn of new residents moving into the city and county of Newberry. We are also honored to welcome Burkes Outlet to the City of Newberry as well. Burkes Outlet is located at the same location that housed Goody’s retail store. Burkes held their grand opening on April 1. Burkes has over 300 stores nationwide where they offer many styles of fashion for any age group for a reasonable price.

First Friday Shop and Dine has been a great success so far. The Newberry Downtown Development Association has also launched their quarterly Wine Walks that coincide with four of the First Friday events that take place downtown. Please continue to support our small business retail stores along with the local restaurants as well. Main Street will be open downtown to pedestrians only from 4-9 p.m.

The City of Newberry officially installed its new electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station is located in the Newberry County Library parking lot, closest to the intersection of Johnstone and Caldwell Streets. The location for the EV charging station was chosen for its walkability to just about anything in downtown Newberry; shopping, entertainment, and dining which allows those waiting on vehicles to charge the opportunity to explore what Newberry has to offer. The charging station offers a Level 2 Siemens 50AMP charger, third generation, and has a J-1772 charging plug, making it universal for use with any electric vehicle. Two vehicles can charge at the station at a time, with it taking between two to four hours on average to fully charge a vehicle. This station is the first of its kind in the state.

We are so thankful for the collaborative efforts of the Newberry City Planning commission along with Newberry City Council for the request to name a street within the newly constructed Newberry Recreation Complex after former City Councilman and former Mayor Pro Tempore Zebbie Goudelock. The street sign dedication will take place with the Goudelock family at the complex on Friday, May 14. We hope you will join us as we continue to remember and honor a great man.

We are excited that renovations have begun at Wise Street Park. We began with installing new bathrooms that will remain open throughout the day for citizens to use when visiting the park. The bathroom doors will automatically lock at the end of the day when all city parks are close. We ask that all citizens please use the restrooms responsibly and ensure that all occupants clean up after each use. More renovations and addition are on the horizon as well. The Wise Street Walking Trail is completed and we will have a ribbon cutting of the new walking trail along with the newly installed “StoryWalk” and new benches installed throughout the trail on May 5 at 4:00 p.m. More updates with baseball field, basketball court, and community garden will be coming in the near future.

Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Newberry Aniya Mahaffey. Aniya previously served as Miss Newberry Runner-up and has been appointed to represent Newberry as Miss Newberry 2020 for the remainder of the 2021 scholarship competition cycle of the Miss America organization. This also includes representing Newberry at the Miss S.C. State Scholarship competition in June, which she will also crown her successor in November. Aniya’s service platform is children’s literacy. We wish Miss Newberry Aniya Mahaffey much success as she prepares to compete and represent Newberry in competition this summer.

Recently, Mayor Senn along with Newberry City Council declared the week of April 10-16 as the “Week of the Young Child” in the City of Newberry. Nationally, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child, April 10-16, which is to focus on young children and their families to recognize the early childhood programs to help develop the whole child.

Main Street pothole updates: The city began their portion in early February. Which consisted of making the underground infrastructure compliant before fully re-pavement of the road. Hopefully, SCDOT will completely repave in 2022. Repavement will start at the intersection of Main-Wilson Road and continue all the way through downtown.

Grocery stores are still being actively recruited by both the county and city. We can assure you that it is actively being discussed, and the need for another grocery is extremely obvious to all. We are thankful for your patience as we continue to work together to solve this situation.

Lastly, city budget planning is on the way. Members of Newberry City Council along with the City Hall staff is dedicated that we spend and oversee your tax dollars responsibly.

Please continue to follow all protocols and guidelines given by CDC and DHEC. I hope you enjoy the spring season with family and friends safely. If you ever have any questions, comments, or concerns please don’t hesitate to call and let me know what is on your mind. You can reach me via cell: 803-271-3767 or email: ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.

Carlton Kinard is the councilperson for District 3 in the City of Newberry, he can be reached at (803) 271-3767 or ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.