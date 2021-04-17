NYP recognizes importance of community

This past year has taught us all a lot. I feel it has mostly taught us the importance of community. Being there when we all need it the most has helped each of us through these tough times. The Newberry Young Professionals (NYP) has learned from this past year as well. We have realized that going back to our roots and our overall mission will allow us all to strengthen our community.

It is our mission to promote and enhance leadership, civic responsibility and professional development. Therefore, with our mission at the focal point, NYP has set out to build a community that allows young professionals to prosper. We plan to focus on philanthropy through our annual H.U.G.S. event and our newest community outreach, Little Free Pantry. The H.U.G.S. Drive (Hats, Underwear, Gloves, and Socks) runs from mid-October through November and services the School District of Newberry County. Community partners, such as the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, Newberry College Muller Center, The Rotary- Newberry Chapter and The Newberry Museum, come together to collect H.U.G.S. for students within our beloved community. This past year, our donation total was at its highest as we were able to not only support students, but other children within the community through this collaborative event.

Our newest philanthropy, Little Free Pantry, is in its building stages. This past year has brought to light the need for food security within our own community. Free Little Pantry will allow us to reach community members of all ages. This year, we plan to develop partnerships and lay out plans for success. With the motto, “Give what you can. Take what you need.” our annual NYP Gala and cherished community will work together to help close the gap of food insecurity. If you are interested in learning more about NYP’s Little Free Pantry efforts, please contact us via email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com.

Philanthropy isn’t our only goal for the year, with the workforce changing dramatically since March 2020, we have seen the need for more professional support for at-home workers. We have further noted a need to reach out to our community’s younger generations to promote the various careers that Newberry County has to offer. Be on the lookout for more information on NYP professional events that will support professionals with new skills based on the changes that are occurring around us and promote the workforce within our community.

Social networking is an important component of NYP. By providing social events we aim to strengthen young professional connections with peers and businesses. Social gatherings will occur in July, September, October and November. Each bringing professionals together to develop and grow.

Newberry Young Professionals is for people who work, play, or live in Newberry County. If you are between the ages of 21 and 40, and want to engage in philanthropies that impact the community, professional development that will increase your understanding of the current workforce, and social networking to reach others within the same age range, we welcome you! Visit us at www.nbyyp.com for more information on how you can get involved.

Jessica Beam is member of the Newberry Young Proffessionals Board.