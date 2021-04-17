Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Dear District 5 residents,

It is still my pleasure, over the last eight months as your councilwoman, to share with you the information about activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

Spring has sprung and so has District 5. I’m still attending meetings, city events, returning calls, answering emails/text messages, out in the neighborhood, and responding to your needs with immediacy.

I am officially a graduate of the S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government, as of February 1, 2021. Also, I attended the orientation for, “You’ve been elected, now what?” — this was offered to all newly elected officials.

I have been boxing and delivering food to those District 5 residents who are unable to drive and go to food pantries. This food give away is called God Abundance for All People (GAAP), which is a ministry out of O’Neal Street United Methodist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Amanda Richardson.

The bench in honor of the late Councilman Thomas L. Boyd was officially dedicated on February 3, 2021, and it is located in the Dr. Julian Grant Park.

Community Hall was lit in many colors from February 26-28 in recognition of Rare Diseases Month. I worked very closely with Ms. Shelly Bowen to make this happen.

I helped organized the COVID-19 Candle Light Vigil, which was held in Memorial Park on Sunday, March 14.

March 20, 2021, was the Great American Cleanup day, concerned citizens of West End met and 9:00 a.m. and picked up litter throughout the most needed areas of West End. We will continue to have litter pick up and all are encouraged to join us. I encourage everyone to be more mindful and not throw trash out while walking or driving.

Very soon you will be able to see an entrance sign at the four way stop at Main Street and Drayton Street, welcoming everyone to The Historic West End Community.

The West End Home and Neighborhood Group will be able to plant seasonal flowers and decorate the area around the new welcome to West End Historic Community sign thanks to from a $500 beautification grant, this grant was provided by Keep Newberry County Beautiful. The group applied the grant and was awarded the grant in late March.

Main Street potholes update: Work is currently underway to tackle the potholes on Main Street and repair the problems with the road base under the asphalt. This is just one phase of what is needed to be done. SCDOT plans to repave Main Street in 2022.

Grocery stores are still being actively recruited by both the county and city. I can assure you that it is actively being discussed, and the need for another grocery is extremely obvious to all.

Please don’t hesitate to call and let me know what’s on your mind. You can reach me at (803) 321-8710 or jholmescityofnewberry.com.

Future Plans:

• Welcome to West End Historic Community sign dedication – TBD.

• Litter Pick Up – TBD.

• Juneteenth Celebration – June 19, 2021.

• Spring Fling/Summer Splash – TBD based on COVID-19.

• Cornbread Dressing Cook-Off – Nov. 2021.

• City Council meetings – second Tuesday every month at 7:00 p.m.

Jackie Holmes is the District 5 representative for Newberry City Council, she can be reached at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com.