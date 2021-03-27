Spring 4-H Projects

This weather has me itching. Not from pollen, but for new opportunities and 4-H has just that. Take a look at some of our spring projects currently open for registration.

Newberry County 4-H Tomato Project

The Tomato Project is free to 2020-21 Newberry County 4-H members. This project teaches youth the basics of gardening, instills in them an understanding of the tasks involved in food production, and displays the concepts of planting dates, fruit maturity, and harvest. Participants will receive tomato transplants, the project record book, project kick-off activities, and entry into the project culminating Tomato Contest to be held at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market on Saturday, July 17. The contest will award participants for biggest, ugliest, and fan favorite tomato, in addition to top Project Record Book. Register by Friday, April 30 at https://nby4htomatoproj.eventbrite.com.

Statewide Small Garden Project

The Garden Project is available to 4-H members for a cost of $12. The purpose of the Small Garden Project is to educate youth on where and how their food is grown using hands-on, in-the-garden experiences. Participants will receive access to a project record book, one seed packet of edible plants, one seed packet for pollinator-friendly plants, and project newsletters. Youth must plant the two seed varieties they are given (one pollinator and one edible). In addition, they must plant at least two other edible crops of their choice. If spacing allows, you may plant more than four types of crops. Youth must prepare, plant, maintain, and harvest a garden plot of no less than 50 square feet. (If you do not have the required amount of space, consult your local 4-H agent.) Expect a site visit from judges by July 30. Winners from each age division will be award on the county, regional and state level. Register by Friday, April 2 at https://bit.ly/36XGsG0.

Statewide Laing Flock Project

While the deadline has passed to order day old chicks in our Pullet Chain Project, you can still register for the Laying Flock Project. This project is designed for youth that already have chickens at home and are not interested in raising new birds from 4-H this year. Participants in this project have the same opportunities to show as those in the 4-H Pullet Chain: attend clinics, show at livestock shows, complete a project record book, and have eggs judged at the final show and auction in the fall. Cost to participate is $10 per 4-H member and registration is open until Monday, May 3: https://2021layingflock.eventbrite.com/.

Not a 4-H member yet? Not a problem! Register today for an annual fee of $15 and receive access to all 4-H opportunities and a 4-H tshirt. Membership is open to youth ages 5-18 as of January 1, 2021. We can help you register. Contact 4-H Agent Alana West: awillin@clemson.edu or 803-768-8442.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.