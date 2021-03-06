Lent is an opportunity for growth

Lent is six weeks, 40 days, before Easter. It begins on Ash Wednesday, the mourning season for Catholics and other Christians.

Every year the date changes according to the calendar of the year. Easter is the first Sunday following the first full moon after March 21, the spring equinox. It will be between March 22 and April 25.

This season can be a challenge to faith and an opportunity for growth. It also helps to understand and feel some of the sorrows Jesus felt.

In ancient cultures, meat was considered a delicacy and eaten by the rich during celebrations and festivities. Some Christians believed a way to show respect for the Passion and Death of Jesus was to abstain from eating flesh meat, flesh from warm-blooded land animals. They were allowed to eat fish because they are cold-blooded, water dwelling creatures.

Some religions that abstain from eating meat or fast on Fridays during Lent include the Eastern Orthodox, Catholic, Anglican and Methodist.

The Methodist encouraged their adherents to fast on Fridays, especially during Lent. John Wesley wanted fasting on Wednesdays also (in remembrance of the betrayal of Christ) and Fridays (in remembrance of His Crucifixion).

Eastern Orthodox observer abstinence on Wednesdays and Fridays. They abstain from fish, meat, dairy and other animal products.

Catholics are required to acknowledge their sins and repent for their sins by not eating meat, fasting certain foods, abstaining from certain things or activities that are taking over their lives or doing some sort of penance, “devotion preformed to show sorrow or repentance for sin.”

Children under 14, elderly people over 60, pregnant women, people who are ill and travelers in certain circumstances are not required to abstain.

This year, Lent begins Wednesday, February 17, and Easter will be April 4.

HAPPY EASTER

Liz Rivera is from El Paso, Texas and has lived in Newberry for 26 years. She can be reached at lizrivera5955@gmail.com.