Science is all about discovering and understanding how the universe works. This knowledge and understanding can then be used to design and construct solutions to human problems and to provide an ongoing approach for the progress and well-being of human civilization. What is one of the best ways for students to learn how to conduct real scientific studies and investigations?

Answer: a science fair!

A science fair is an excellent way for students to employ the steps and strategies of the scientific method to engage in hands-on practices that provide answers to questions and observations about a particular aspect of the natural world. How do things work and why do they work that way? What are the best explanations for certain events and processes from a scientific point of view? What factors influence the workings of something the most (or the least)? What are the effects of changing certain factors (variables) on the outcome of some process or result? What are the cause-and-effect relationships among two or more things that happen? These are typical questions that students and scientists alike strive to answer using the scientific approach and the steps of the scientific method. But what exactly is the scientific method, and why is it the central framework for a student’s science fair project?

The scientific method is the sequence of steps that scientists and students go through to perform scientific investigations. This sequence of steps is further based upon a more general set of principles related to scientific inquiry and problem-solving. Although there can be some variation in the overall framework, these are the commonly accepted steps of the scientific method:

Step-1: Make observations and ask questions. Sometimes these two are considered to be separate steps, but they are intimately associated. Usually there is a main research question that is based on observations of an event or a process. These questions and observations then invoke in the researcher a desire to provide answers and explanations. Simply put, step-1 can be formulated into a question for the researcher: “What are you trying to find out?”

Step-2: Generate a hypothesis. A hypothesis is a proposed explanation for the questions and observations in step-1. It is an educated and informed attempt to explain and answer the research questions and possibly also make predictions related to the research question. Sometimes the hypothesis must be later revised and re-stated in order to better enable and empower the steps that follow.

Step-3: Design and perform an experiment. The hypothesis must be tested to see if the experimental results confirm (or don’t confirm) the hypothesis. The experiment consists of all the materials, apparatus, processes, and procedures that work together to produce data and information that will, when analyzed and interpreted, tend to either support or reject the hypothesis.

Step-4: Analyze and interpret the data. In order for data to provide meaningful and useful information, it must be analyzed and interpreted. What trends and patterns were revealed by the experiment? What were the relationships among the independent variables and the dependent variables? Is the data sufficient in quantity and quality to produce clear and meaningful information related to the research question?

Step-5: Finally, the scientist or student must form a conclusion. Did the experiment and the data support the hypothesis? If so, was the support strong or weak or somewhere in between? If the support was weak, the researcher may need to go back and modify the hypothesis or the experiment (or both) and perform the experiment again, possibly using slightly different processes and procedures. This approach allows for several cycles through the steps of the scientific method as the researcher continually refines his or her hypothesis and experimental design and zeros in on the best possible answers and explanations for the research questions and observations.

Students in elementary, middle, and high school usually participate in at least two or three science fair projects over the course of their education. These projects require a considerable investment of time and effort on the part of the student, but most students will agree that all the effort is worthwhile because they gain hands-on insight and experience into how real scientific investigations are done by real scientists.

A science fair is often cited by students as the key experience that inspires them to choose a science major in college and then pursue a science-related profession as a career. We need more scientists as well as more citizens with a high level of scientific literacy to help us meet the challenges of the future and to promote the well-being of humankind. And making the world a better place to live is ultimately what science is all about.

Wayne Bass is a science teacher at Newberry Academy. He can be reached at wbass@newberryacademy.com.