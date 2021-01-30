We are here for the residents of Newberry County

Lauren (not her real name) grew up in a seemingly normal, middle class family in rural South Carolina. She, her parents, and her siblings were highly respected and well-educated. They appeared to have the picture-perfect family. Lauren did well in school and made friends easily. She was an overachiever who had unlimited potential and a bright future.

But behind that seemingly flawless façade, Lauren was tragically suffering from childhood sexual abuse. After years of hiding behind fear and shame, she disclosed to her family that she had been sexually abused by someone very close to her. While some believed and supported her, others questioned if the allegations were true and if she was lying. Very quickly, Lauren began to withdraw from her family, thinking, “something must be wrong with me.”

Isolated and unheard, Lauren sought free, confidential support services at Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands (STSM). By way of background, we are a private, nonprofit, United Way member agency that provides free and confidential services to survivors of sexual assault and their families in Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Clarendon and Sumter counties.

After years of suffering in silence, at STSM Lauren finally found a place where she could heal, a place that operated with the core value of “We Believe Survivors!” Lauren participated in individual and group therapy sessions that helped her realize that nothing was wrong with her; in fact, she was a strong survivor!

Today, Lauren is a thriving adult who shares her strength and hope with other survivors in our community.

Sexual violence such as Lauren experienced is a public health crisis that impacts each and every one of us, either directly or indirectly. Survivors feel as if their power has been stripped away, leaving them with low self-esteem, self-hatred, depression, guilt, shame, sleep disorders, lack of trust, re-victimization, flashbacks, struggles with intimacy and sex, grief, alcohol and drug use, eating disorders, and self-injury.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sexual abuse victims are three times more likely to suffer from depression, six times more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, 13 times more likely to abuse alcohol, 26 times more likely to abuse drugs, and four times more likely to contemplate suicide. While these issues may seem personal in nature, they have widespread societal impacts, as well, contributing to poor health outcomes and poverty.

Although sexual assault is vastly under-reported and it is impossible to know exactly how many individuals are victimized, Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) estimates that every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. An estimated 60% of assaults are never reported due to the fear of not being believed; victims often remain unheard. Victims just like Lauren.

Addressing sexual violence involves not only serving survivors after an assault has occurred, but also educating the community on ways to eliminate sexual violence altogether. According to a global review conducted by WHO, school-based programs to prevent violence within dating relationships are the only interventions documented to be effective at preventing perpetration and/or victimization.

At STSM, we know that recovery after sexual assault is possible; we see it every day. Victims can become survivors and healing is possible with professional, compassionate supportive services. Working in partnership with medical, law enforcement, judicial, and educational communities, we provide free services to survivors of sexual assault and their families, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, hospital accompaniment, legal and personal advocacy, individual and group counseling, and assault prevention education.

Through our Building Healthy Communities © curriculum, we also equip young people with the tools necessary to develop and maintain violence-free, respectful, and healthy relationships.

Put more simply, our services help turn horror stories into success stories.

Those services are possible only through private donations and the support we receive annually from the local county governments whose residents we serve. While we are currently offering services virtually due to the pandemic, we plan to continue providing services from our offices on Main Street in downtown Newberry as COVID numbers decrease. Newberry County residents have access to a team of advocate counselors, volunteer coordinators, and prevention education staff. Recently, we have increased our menu of services in Newberry to include legal advocacy. Our Main Street space is a hub for survivors in the community to seek healing and for community volunteerism. We are continuing to partner with schools to ensure that elementary aged children were receiving necessary child abuse prevention education. Support is just a phone call away.

Our proposed funding request to the Newberry County Council for direct services and community education programs – which serve a primary function of government by providing unduplicated public services to the citizens of Newberry County – is $4,250 for FY 2022. We believe that is a fair, reasonable request that is totally in line with what has generously been allocated in previous years.

The next time you are out in a crowd, look around. Ask yourself: Who is living a life of isolation, pain, and suffering? Whose life has been impacted by sexual trauma? I challenge you to look beyond your first impressions. At first glance, Lauren seemed to be a happy and healthy young woman. In reality, deep down, she felt voiceless and alone. STSM was able to give Lauren back her voice and her future.

We can do the same for more Laurens this year with your support and advocacy. We need you now more than ever.

Rebecca Lorick is Executive Director of Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Newberry College.