Updates from City of Newberry District 3

Dear My Newberry Family:

Hello, I pray everyone has started out the new year with great success. I also pray that everyone is staying healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been my great honor serving as your city councilman for District 3 since December 8, 2020.

Every quarter, I will be providing updates to you from Newberry City Council District 3 and updates from Newberry City Hall. If you ever have any questions, comments, or concerns please do not hesitate in contacting me through the provided channels we offer from city hall.

As the two newly elected city officials for Newberry City Council, Councilwoman Jackie Holmes and I are hard at work ensuring that we bring about the necessary changes in our districts and within the City of Newberry. Our plan is to get back to the basics and prioritize constituent services. We are attending meetings, returning calls, answering emails/text messages and responding to your needs with immediacy. Our goal is to continue in the tradition of our esteemed former councilmen; the Honorable Zebbie D. Goudelock and Thomas L. Boyd, who never met a challenge they didn’t attack head-on.

Municipal Association of South Carolina

As new members of council, it is our responsibility to go through training within the Municipal Association of South Carolina. The Municipal Association of South Carolina represents and serves the state’s 271 incorporated municipalities. The Association is dedicated to the principle of its founding members: to offer the services, programs and tools that will give municipal officials the knowledge, experience and tools for enabling the most efficient and effective operation of their municipalities in the complex world of municipal government.

Councilwoman Jackie Holmes and I officially completed the courses necessary to graduate from the S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. We will be recognized as a graduate during the virtual Hometown Legislative Action Week, which will take place February 1-5. Sixty-six of our surrounding municipal colleagues will also graduate in this cycle. It has been said within Newberry City Hall that we are the fastest council members to complete and graduate from the S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

W.C Fiber Updates

In other news, we are excited to announce that we officially completed our 100 percent installation of the fiber optic throughout the City of Newberry with WC Fiber. This is a huge accomplishment for the city. We are so thankful to our staff and WC Fiber for their efforts ensuring that our citizens have access to the broadband services.

Wise Street Park

We are excited that renovations have begun at Wise Street Park. The park hasn’t had much attention to it over the years and the citizens are glad to see improvements coming forth. We began with installing new bathrooms that will remain open throughout the day for citizens to use when visiting the park. The bathroom doors will automatically lock at the end of the day when all city parks are closed. We ask that all citizens please use the restrooms responsibly and ensure that all occupants clean up after each use. More renovations and addition are on the horizon as well. The beginning stages of the Wise Street walking trail have begun and we look forward to its completion.

More updates with the baseball field, basketball court, and community garden will be coming in the near future.

Newberry City Hall Updates

Main Street pothole updates: The city should begin their portion in early February. Hopefully, SCDOT will completely repave in 2022. Re-pavement will start at the intersection of Main and Wilson Road and continue all the way down through downtown. Before repaving the road, the city will ensure that the current infrastructure underground is up to date.

Grocery stores are still actively being recruited by both the county and the city. No new updates at this time.

Newberry Recreation Complex is coming along very well. On December 4, council members along with city staff were able to visit the complex and plant new trees in recognition of Arbor Day.

City Budget planning is on the way, members of Newberry City Council along with the Newberry City Hall staff are dedicated to spending and overseeing your tax dollars responsibly.

Mask ordinances are still in place throughout the city and county. Please continue to practice social distancing and follow CDC and SCDHEC guidelines by wearing a mask.

MLK Observance: We weren’t able to have our regularly schedule of events in recognition to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. However, a few local partners were able to offer a safe event by hosting the MLK Drive-In movie. Thank you to our local partners: Newberry County Branch of NAACP, City of Newberry Parks & Recreation, Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Please don’t hesitate to call and let me know what is on your mind. You can reach me via cell: (803) 271-3767 or email: ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.

Carlton Kinard is the councilperson for District 3 in the City of Newberry, he can be reached at (803) 271-3767 or ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.