The year of transition

New Year’s Day has come and gone. We are launching off into the year 2021 with a combination of high hopes and trepidation.

We are hopeful that the newly-approved vaccines will stem the tide of this pandemic, and apprehensive about what our society will look like as our communities “open up.” The events of this past year have changed us forever.

Last year about this time I used the space to talk about New Year’s Resolutions for 2020, in particular, resolutions for small businesses. In January, I wrote with excitement about the Fast-Trac program that several local entrepreneurs were beginning.

By March, I was discussing the technical fine points of an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Whatever resolutions might have made sense in January were rapidly made useless, overwhelmed as everyone was with keeping up with health and social regulations, staying abreast of financial relief options and criteria and just keeping the bills paid. And by July, I was talking about how to attend a Zoom meeting without embarrassment to yourself or other attendees. The New Year’s resolutions for 2020 were in tatters.

Now we are at the doorway to another year. A good resolution to make, for your business, your social or religious or fraternal organization and for yourself might be, “what have I learned from this year and how should I act on those lessons.”

If your church has been holding “parking lot services” on Sundays, should that continue with a designated section of parking always reserved for those who might feel a bit unwell, or who couldn’t corral all the children and get them out of pajamas by church time? How about the days of nasty weather when it isn’t wise for elderly members to be out and driving – can they continue to count on Zoom-church? Did the young people arrange digital game nights? How about continuing those from time-to-time? Think, not so much of getting back to the old ways as determining how to incorporate the pandemic ways into the new normal.

For social groups, how did you fare? Do you feel the bonds of fellowship have weakened or grown stronger and what did you change to stay strong? For charitable groups, how did your fundraising work this year? Were you able to adapt or do you need to work on a plan to create new methods and campaign platforms to compliment your traditional activities. It is not likely that 2021 will see the annual festivals at pre-pandemic levels, much as we might yearn for that to be true.

For those of you with businesses, especially small service and retail businesses, it is likely some actions will never revert to the old normal. Think of online ordering of restaurant meals, groceries, other goods. It is convenient, it is easy and time-saving for the customer to drive up and pop open the trunk or meet you at the curb with credit card in hand. It is likely that this service option will need to stay. Can your temporary adjustment be made a permanent service? Think about outdoor dining and fresh-air shopping – did you offer it? Some towns, like Newberry, are already deciding that one night a month where a bit of Main Street will be closed and things will move into the street because people like to stroll and mingle and dine in the security of open space and a nice breeze.

On the other hand, maybe your business had to pivot and start producing a different product to meet a need. How will you reverse that switch; or should you? Did you expand your staff to meet a need that may diminish in the coming year? Are you preparing to deal with the HR issues involved? Or will that new product be a permanent addition to your line and are you planning for permanent expansion?

Were you already beginning to contemplate retirement and the ordeal of the pandemic just accelerated your plans? Did your business suffer such that you do not think it will recover? Sadly, that is the case for a number of businesses all across the country. Even the act of closing down needs a plan.

In every situation, do not struggle; seek help; search for answers. This also applies to you, each of you, as human beings, people who have been trying to be good citizens and good neighbors while giving up so much that was important, almost a necessity, the interaction with others, at work and after-hours.

During the time of “stuck-at-home/work-at-home,” I have been entertained by the many ways that people have coped. There was the great “sourdough bread movement,” which was so popular that plain white flour became as scarce as toilet paper. And there was the “home-made pickles” movement, which brought on the web-wide search for canning jars. And how many home renovation projects have taken place? Well, enough to ensure the hardware stores, plumbing suppliers, plant nurseries and the big-box home improvement places experienced the opposite of a slow-down. People can do stuff! People who did not know a pipe wrench from a torque wrench taught themselves skills with the help of YouTube. Cooks shared recipes and tips with the not-cooks. Excess bread and pickles were shared as were newly acquired power tools. And these activities brought joy and a sense of purpose and a bit of a thrill of accomplishment that we do not need to lose. The back-yard bonfires have been fun. The drive-by birthdays, especially for our elderly friends, may always be a good solution for anyone frail for whom a large crowd is exhausting. And scattered families have been together for more birthdays and anniversaries and baby showers than ever before thanks to Zoom.

We can resolve to learn from the bad experiences but keep the good stuff and make it all a part of the new normal. 2021 will be the year of transition. The vaccines will take time to reach everyone. We will continue to grieve for what and whom we have lost. All will not be good overnight. We must reflect on lessons learned and continue to support our local businesses and care for each other and work wisely together for a better future.

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.