“Thank you!” “Thanks!” “appreciate it!”

We use many different terms to show our appreciation. Behind that appreciation is gratitude, the emotion that compels us to acknowledge what someone else has done for us. Gratitude makes the acknowledgment more heartfelt and sincere.

Without the emotion of gratitude, our appreciation might simply be shown by a cold statement of fact, in the monotone voice of Mr. Spock from “Star Trek,” like “I acknowledge that you purchased a cold carbonated beverage for me” or “I see that you are holding the door for me.” Psychology research has found that many people can benefit from the general practice of sincerely expressing thanks for our lives, even in times of challenge and change, and that the feeling of gratitude has as many different benefits for us as we have ways for saying “thanks.”

Before we get to that, though, we need to define what is meant by “gratitude.”

Even from a scientific perspective, gratitude is not just an action. It is also a positive emotion that serves a biological purpose. It’s the deep down thankfulness we feel in that particular situation.

Many psychologists define gratitude in a way that allows scientists to measure its effects, and thus argue that gratitude is more than recognizing what someone has done for you. It is a deeper thankfulness for someone (or something) that produces longer lasting positivity. It’s much more than a simple “Thank you!”

The Harvard Medical School says that gratitude is:

“A thankful appreciation for what an individual receives, whether tangible or intangible. With gratitude, people acknowledge the goodness in their lives … As a result, gratitude also helps people connect to something larger than themselves as individuals–whether to other people, nature, or a higher power”

Like the act that elicits gratitude, gratitude itself is also selfless act. It shows people that they are appreciated. And in the same way that an act of kindness has benefits for the one who commits it, showing gratitude has a positive impact on the one who is thankful.

Here is an overview of five recent findings from studies which focused on gratitude:

1. Enhanced well-being — gratitude is related inversely to depression, and positively to life satisfaction. Psychology research shows that practicing gratitude can reduce levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

As part of a study, adults were taught to cultivate thankfulness and other positive emotions. The results of this study showed that there was a significant reduction in the stress hormone cortisol. During the use of the techniques, a vast majority of the participants also exhibited healthier heart rates as well as reduced stress.

2. Deeper relationships — gratitude is also a powerful tool for strengthening interpersonal relationships. People who express their gratitude for each other tend to be more willing to forgive others and less narcissistic.

3. Improved optimism — people who focus on gratitude show more optimism in many areas of their lives, including health and exercise. When people are optimistic about their well-being and health, they may be more likely to act in ways that support a healthy lifestyle for themselves.

4. Better physical and mental health — In addition to the previously mentioned research that identified improvements in heart rates, a study performed in 2015 showed that patients with heart failure who completed gratitude journals showed reduced inflammation, improved sleep, and better moods; this reduced their symptoms of heart failure after only eight weeks.

The link between the mind and the body aligns with how gratitude can have a double benefit. For example, the feeling of gratitude helps us to have healthier minds, and with that, healthier bodies.

5. An overall a better life — over the last two decades, the evidence supporting the benefits of gratitude has increased significantly.

Consider this quote from the Wall Street Journal’s article “Thank you, No, Thank you.”

“…adults who feel grateful have more energy, more optimism, more social connections and more happiness than those who do not, according to studies conducted over the past decade. They’re also less likely to be depressed, envious, greedy or alcoholics.” – Melinda Beck.

So let’s show our gratitude in any and all the ways we can. We will strengthen our ties to those around us, and we’ll even be our own benefactor to boot!

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.