A moderately theological look at post-holiday procrastination

If you choose to celebrate Christmas, and are like my family, we sit with the glow of the lights on the tree still illuminating each night, as the timer dictates, and the lights and decorations on the porch still alight, as well. The thought crosses your mind, “should I take all this stuff down, or just leave it up for next year?”

A quick check on Wikipedia says you have liturgical options if you want to keep the Christmas spirit at home for just a little bit longer. Or maybe it is the case that you simply want an excuse to wait just a smidgen longer to bring in the boxes and totes from the shed to repack the festive ornamentations. Either way, here are some of the dates that dictate ‘the end of Christmastime.’

Without diving too deeply into the theology debates among denominations, it is generally accepted that there are twelve days of Christmas — which start on Dec. 25 and go through Jan. 5. The sixth of January then is the start of Epiphany, the next piece of the liturgical calendar. By this reckoning, we have until the night of Epiphany Eve to refile the Christmas décor.

Now, what exactly is Epiphany? Though I have some knowledge on the topic, I deferred to the internet to guide me (sources available upon request, this is an opinion piece after all). The first day of Epiphany is Three Kings Day which commemorates the Three Wise Men or Three Kings or Maji, whichever you prefer, visiting the Christ Child. In some other (mainly eastern) denominations, the first day of Epiphany, and the Epiphany season (Epiphanytide), commemorates the Baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. Whichever the belief, the key to the theology is that this was the manifestation of Jesus to the world as the Son of God. After this we move on to ‘ordinary time’ on the church calendar.

So, what does the start of Epiphany mean for your decorations? Do you have to un-decorate on January 5? No, not necessarily. if you have a nativity scene set up, Three Kings Day is the time to add the Wise Men to your diorama and now you are good to go until Candlemas. And if you are leaving up the nativity, why take anything else down? Candlemas, though, is the conclusion of Epiphanytide on Feb. 2. This is the conclusion of the 40th day of the Christmas-Epiphany season, and probably, truly, as long as anyone should leave up those decorations. It is dificult to put proper focus on Groundhogs Day with a Christmas tree still aglow, after all.

Traditions vary widely on what and how you may choose to celebrate during the Twelve Days of Christmas, or furthermore the full 40-day season that includes Epiphany, but there are plenty of resources out there on the web to do some research. And, I suppose, you may ask your local priest, reverend, pastor, theologian or spiritual advisor to go a bit more in-depth to the history and explanations of the festivities.

At any rate, let us say that the definitive date to have all the Christmas décor filed away is February 2. This marks the end of all the Christmas-related feast days and the like across most of the Christian denominations.

With all of that being said, hopefully, I have de-motivated you and yours to sit back and relax in the soft glow of electric Christmas for another month. Enjoy the season.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer. Reach him at 803-768-3117