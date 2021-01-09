NCCC Agriculture correspondent ‘Quinn’ tells all.

There are so many smells! In my first few weeks coming to the Career Center, I think I have met all the students and know exactly what they had for breakfast. Wasn’t all that crazy about the mask everyone seems to be wearing, but the students tell me it’s to keep them safe. With cooler temperatures means class is mostly inside, but the agriculture program always has so much going on, I hardly notice. From ducks and chickens incubating to grow beds, to growing mold? Yeah, apparently it was an activity in nutrition but I preferred the sour dough lesson a bit more.

The shirts this year are adorable, I keep asking Ms. Stone if I can get one, but it seems a bit difficult to find my size. Sketched up by Chrissy Johnson and Cassie McCullough they did an excellent job of mixing our farm yard program and pandemic remembrance. Short Sleeve ($12), long sleeve ($18) and Sweatshirts ($25) are available for order, contact Agricultural Educator Ms. Lisa Stone at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us if interested.

Currently, students are working on building small green walls for the school and growing a variety of cover crops in the garden. I can’t believe how well these students work together and someone is always willing to give me a bath!

During the holidays, ‘Christmas for the Critters’ took place. Newberry County FFA is hosted ‘Christmas for the Critters’ to benefit Newberry County Animal Shelter. Donations accepted included: blankets, toys, pet food, stainless steel water bowls, cleaning supplies, treats, double sided plastic water/food bowls, pet carriers and towels, beds, litter boxes, and cat litter. As a pup myself, everything was greatly appreciated.

Students are continuing to work on the construction of the chicken coop as well as upgrades to the greenhouse benches. Guess I’m going to have to stay away from the chicken coop. Spring plans include the annual spring plant sale of bedding plants and hanging baskets. This year we hope to offer vegetable plants as well as produce. Looks like I’ll get to meet more of the community!

Lisa Stone teaches Agricultural Education at the Newberry County Career Center. She can be reached at lstone@newberry.k12.sc.us.