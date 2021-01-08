Oh, what love the Father has for us!

“Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.

“Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is. And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.” (I John 3:1-3).

Nothing is more comforting than to meditate upon the love God has for His people. It’s an unconditional love. A love that will last throughout eternity. I will nourish us, bring us joy and peace. It gives up hope. The love of God never changes.

A good way to describe God’s love — it will never let us down. It will never disappoint us. It will never fail us nor forsake us. “God loved us before we loved him.” (Hebrews 13:5).

“But God commandeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8).

There is no work we can do to gain God’s love. He invites us, through faith in Jesus, to share His love. The more we think about God’s boundless love, the more joy we will have, and if there is joy in our hearts, we can be a better witness for Him.

God’s love is unconditional, meaning He wants us just he way we are. That’s how we have to come to Him. When we accept Him as our Saviour, He’ll change the desires of our heart. He’ll place within us a love to share with others.

“Jesus said unto him, Though shall love the Lord they God with all they heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shall love they neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew 22:37-39).

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.