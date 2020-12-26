A recent broadcast of NPR’s “Marketplace” program introduced a word you don’t often hear in in discussions of the economy: hysteresis. It doesn’t have anything to do with the word “hysteria,” although it could lead to it. No, it basically means a delay in change in any system.

The example given in the broadcast came from a physicist at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University in Tallahassee. (My alma mater! Go ‘Noles!) The Physics prof there said, “Take a standard iron bar fresh off the shelf, and it’s not magnetized. All the magnetic particles in the bar are pointing in every direction. That’s its resting state. Now, expose it to an outside magnetic field, and suddenly you’ve got a magnetized iron bar, where the magnetic particles are oriented exactly alike. And it’ll stay that way until acted upon one or more outside forces.”

“Nature is lazy,” said the Physics prof. “Things tend to remain the same until acted upon by an outside force, and then they take a while to reorient.”

So: What’s this got to do with the economy?

It’s pretty much the same. The economy will crank along in its normal fashion, unless and until it’s hit by an external force. A force like a recession. Even more so by a major recession. Like the 2008-2009 recession. And like the recession we’re dealing with now.

The near-economic collapse in 2009 took its toll, and it was heavy. Small businesses especially were hard hit, and many of them never fully recovered. Now, suddenly, we’re got another major external force – COVID-19 – that has put another whammy on small business, and yet another one is in the works with the virus resurgence facing us.

The amount of time small business has taken to recover from the 2009 recession was hysteresis in action. “Nature is lazy,” said the Physics prof, and that delay in any business recovery is economists’ interpretation of hysteresis.

Here’s the takeaway from all of this. We’re going to have to deal with the effects of the virus, one way or another. It’s going to take a while to recover, and it’s likely to be a long and painful recovery. It makes no difference who did or didn’t take appropriate action in the past, and it won’t make any more sense to complain because there hasn’t been immediate relief. There will be delay as the economic system in America resets.

The time for recriminations is past. Now is the time to work together to pull the nation out of its woes. We have a major problem, and it is what it is.

President John F. Kennedy said, “Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past, let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

Let’s deal with it, as Americans have always done: Together.

John Sukovich is a Newberry County resident and a retired professor of business and other IT courses from Midlands Technical College.