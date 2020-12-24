Everyone wants peace of mind. Only God can deliver it. It is the kind of peace every follower of Christ can experience. This kind of peace is not reserved for only the tragic times in our lives, though it certainly is sufficient in such times.

It is available in unlimited portions for everyday living, every decision, and every circumstance.

There is no formula for such peace, it comes from God for each individual and each situation. When we totally yield our hearts to Christ we will have peace that passes all understanding.

“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7.

Sometimes trouble may surround us, but we can claim the unchanging peace of Christ.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.