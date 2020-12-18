It’s so important to be totally honest with ourselves and with God.

Things haven’t changed that much since Adam and Eve. They ran away and hid when they disobeyed God. When He called them, they lied.

Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed the serpent.

Their sin affected us all, but God sent His only begotten Son to save us.

The habit of blaming someone or something else for our mistakes is still with us today. We try to make ourselves feel better by not taking responsibility for the things we do. It is so easy to blame someone or something else.

If we are honest, we will come out on top every time. If we confess our sin, God is faithful to forgive us our sin. He knows all about us and He wants us to be honest with Him. When we stop trying to hide things from Him and let Him cleanse us, we will be able to enjoy our lives.

“Now I pray to God that ye do no evil; not that we should appear approved, but that ye should do that which is honest, though we be as reprobates. For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.” 2 Corinthians 13:7-8.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.