Helping NCLC during COVID-19

How has Newberry County Literacy Council and those we serve been impacted by COVID-19?

Newberry County Literacy Council has been greatly impacted by COVID-19.

NCLC students work hard to improve their lives. The majority of our students live in poverty, without computers and internet. Due to this, there was a discontinuation of their tutoring sessions in March. Many of our tutors are considered high risk.

NCLC is financially dependent on donations, fundraisers and grants. We were unable to have our Annual Literacy Fundraiser this year. With so many needs in the community some grants have been decreased to help more people. We anticipate that donations may decrease this year, as so many donors are impacted by the pandemic. We have had to be creative to provide instructional opportunities to our returning students.

We are trying to create a digital environment in-house for our students to work and improve their literacy skills. This requires the acquisition of laptops and a digital curriculum to provide tutoring to any student. Also, we give care packages of toiletries and books for parents who need a break. It is rewarding to see so many of our students returning to study, even when they are remaining at home. We provide a helping hand up, not a hand-out.

No matter the circumstances, Newberry County Literacy Council is adapting and providing services to maintain family connections and communication.

We appreciated your donations, no matter the size.

Make your checks payable to Newberry County Literacy Council and mail to PO Box 566 Newberry, SC 29108. Feel free to call 803-276-8086 and stop by the office at 1208 Main Street, Newberry.

Barbara Chapman is the executive director Newberry County Literacy Council and can be reached at (803) 276-8086.