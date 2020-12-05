Top 10 things every Newberrian can do to celebrate the season, safely

Christmas abounds in the City of Newberry, and this year with all its challenges is no exception! City staff, outside organizations, and gracious volunteers have given much of their time and energy into ensuring Christmas has come to this “Christmas town,” that is the City of Friendly Folks. We hope you consider enjoying these 10 ideas to celebrate the Christmas season safely, and as always, Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays from our families to yours!

1. Build Your Own Christmas Tree Lighting Adventure

The lights are up and on nightly in downtown Newberry, but those who are looking to add a little more to their holiday lights experience need only a smart phone, a festive mask, and some extra time carved out to spend with the decorations. Scattered across downtown’s décor are 10 unique QR codes that, when scanned, take the viewer to a video featuring talented Newberry performers! Videos include Christmas songs from the Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Orchestra, and Singers, as well as the Redeemer Ringers handbell choir and organist of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. There are also videos featuring messages from the Newberry Community Players, Mayor Foster Senn, and a highlight reel of the countdown to light the town! You can also watch the lights turn on every night, when the lights turn on at sunset, thanks to energy saving photocell technology that senses the setting sun over downtown Newberry. Wishing you could visit downtown, but travel remains difficult? You can always tune in to watch our full length Main Street Lights: Community Christmas Tree Lighting video at www.newberrychristmas.com!

2. Take Part in the #AVeryBerryChristmas Photo Contest

While downtown, snap few pictures of your household enjoying the decorations! Then post those photos to your favorite popular social media site using the hashtag #AVeryBerryChristmas to be entered to win! The photograph that best captures the magic of downtown Newberry during the holiday season will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera. Photos should be listed as public when posting and should be shared via Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Submissions will be collected weekly until December 21, when at 12 p.m. a winner will be selected! View weekly submissions and past winners at www.newberrychristmas.com.

3. Bake a New Tradition

The Fourth Annual Newberry Gingerbread Competition is coming soon! Applicants could win up to $500 for their culinary confections! The free application to the competition has been extended through December 2, with the competition entries due December 3 when they will be judged by three wonderful Newberry judges (Tia Devette of Laila’s Wonderfully Made, Normal Donaldson-Jenkins of CREATE Newberry, and City Councilman Lamont Glasgow). Then December 4 through December 20 the Gingerbread creations will be available for 24-hour viewing in the large pictures windows of the Newberry Arts Center. Details and application at www.newberrychristmas.com.

4. Fresh Scents in Fresh Air!

The fresh air may be cooler now, but it’s still good for you to get outside and just breathe (responsibly distanced from those outside of your household of course). Consider spending a little quality time outdoors at one of Newberry’s two local Christmas Tree Farms! Shine and Lee’s Christmas Trees and Wicker’s Tree Farm offer pick-to-cut Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, and Red Cedars as well as precut fir trees from North Carolina. Wicker’s also offers Blue Ice and Murray Cypress varieties from their cuttable farm trees. Imagine the experience; stepping out on a frosty morning to find a tree that’s just right while enjoying the great outdoors, then taking that fresh scent of a fresh cut tree home with you (and maybe a fresh wreath or two, too)! Details about both farms including their COVID-19 prevention policies can be found www.shineandleeschristmastrees.com and www.wickerschristmastreefarm.com.

5. Give Santa a Wave!

To ensure that all are being good little ones in preparation for Christmas, Santa will be paying many of Newberry’s neighborhoods a visit! Santa of Newberry is scheduled to tour the town on Fridays, December 4, 11, and 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., being escorted by the friendly folks of the Newberry Fire Department! Don’t miss Santa driving through your neighborhood in the Fire Engine. Visit www.newberrychristmas.com for route maps and to see if Santa will be coming by your door. This is not the only opportunity Newberry has to see Santa himself! Joy Ride Tours has recognized that it’s important for all of Newberry’s children to see themselves represented in the face of Father Christmas, so they are proud to share that Black Santa (with a capital B) will be stopping by several neighborhoods on December 12, starting at 12 p.m. and ending around 4:30 p.m. Children and their families are encouraged to step out to greet him, but please remember to mask up for yours and Santa’s safety! Details can be found on their Facebook page at @JoyRidetoursandweddings.

6. Write Santa a Letter or give him a ring

Gather up some stationary and have the kids write their Christmas wishes in a letter to Santa this season! Then deliver those letters to the brand-new Letters to Santa mailbox positioned at the corner of McKibben and Boyce street in Memorial Park, across the street from the Newberry Opera House. From the letters collected, Santa will reply to three letters weekly in The Newberry Observer on December 2, 9, 16, and 23! You can also listen to Santa read his reply from the paper during our North Pole Night’s video events. Does your little one wish to talk to Santa? Kids can also call and leave a message with jolly old Saint Nick by calling WKDK’s North Pole Hotline at 803-638-3262, anytime. Messages will be played over the air on AM 1240 throughout the season!

7. Find a new way to get that Keepsake photo

Although Santa is busier than ever this year, making sure that all of Newberry’s children are behaving well during his tours and responding to their letters, he has still found time to take a photo with your family! Although visitors won’t be able to sit on his lap and tickle his beard, Newberry Opera House is excited to offer an opportunity for folks to see Santa in person. To keep Santa healthy and well during his busy season, photography subjects will be distanced from him by sitting in front of a Christmas tree while Santa peeks around the corner with a wink and a “shh.” Reservations are required and photo sessions will last 10 minutes at a maximum. Visitors will be asked to wear their masks while in the Opera House, until just a moment before the camera shutter clicks. Photo sessions are December 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and December 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more on the professional keepsake photos visit www.newberryoperahouse.com.

8. Experience the North Pole

Although the North Pole Nights experience may look a little different this year, all its wonders do plan to return! On Friday’s in December, following Santa’s Neighborhood tour, Santa will ride down Main Street at 6 p.m. to wave to all the folks of Newberry who catch him on the final stretch of his ride. Then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. visitors to downtown can enjoy fluttering faux snow in Memorial Park at our snow machines that masquerade as lamp posts. Finally, Mrs. Claus has taken the time to prepare special Christmas readings! Each week a new QR code will be placed at the Chamber of Commerce, by the Community Christmas Tree, that visitors can scan to access story time with Mrs. Claus. The first 50 visitors can also pick up a free Christmas craft baggie for the kids to take home and enjoy. More about North Pole Nights can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com. Additionally, the weekly videos from Mrs. Claus and Santa’s reply to his letters will be posted on the site, for those who are enjoying these Christmas experiences from afar.

9. Enjoy Twas’ The Lights Before Christmas… and VOTE for your favorite!

Twas’ the Lights Before Christmas and all through the town, twas’ not a house unlit to be found! The lights and the garland were all hung with care, in hopes that your family soon would drive near. Holly and ivy filled garden beds, while visions of starlight danced on the shed. The kids in their pajamas with coco in mugs were buckled into the car, just as snug as bugs. When out on the lawn we saw such a shine of lightbulbs and tinsel and bows, how divine! Searching out the window the kid’s eyes widened at the flash, of red and green bulbs and a great golden sash! The moon glow added to the home’s sight as the kids sat in the back and squealed with delight … On December 11 don’t be late to have your home’s lights added to the slate! Call the Chamber of Commerce without delay to be a part of the competitive decoration display! Voting will be viewer’s choice; on Facebook you can share your voice! So, get your map and take a drive, by December 23 vote for the home that makes Christmas alive! Call 803-276-4274 to chat with Liz and Michelle to learn more!

10. Stroll along the Christmas Eve Luminaries

Each year on Christmas Eve the folks that live along the Historic Main Street Neighborhood of Newberry present a simple, but beautiful display for the season. Lining the sidewalks, hundreds of luminaries in white paper bags are lit with candlelight to mark the evening. The neighborhood’s unofficial event is coordinated among the residents each year, with sand donated from Willingham & Sons, and available for pick up in The Newberry Observer parking lot. Residents provide their own candles and bags, and help each other fill and light the luminaries, as well as take them down the following day. In a true show of Christmas spirit and care for one’s neighbor, this simple act of kindness and love beautifully encapsulates the reason for the season. Talk a walk down the blocks between Kinard Street and Calhoun on Christmas Eve this year to enjoy it and reflect on what this season means to you.

These are just 10 ideas to keep the spirit of Christmas alive this season for your family to enjoy. We hope that these ideas inspire you to find the joy in all this season has to offer. Merry Christmas!

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event manager for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.