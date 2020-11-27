We are blessed

We will soon be celebrating Thanksgiving. Each day of our life we should take time to think about our many blessings.

God has truly blessed us all. He may not bless each person in the same way.

He knows what we need and He supplies that need. Sure others may have more material things, but we are so blessed.

God has blessed us with His love and grace, and that is for everyone. It’s hard to understand how He loved us when we had no thought of Him, but He did. He has provided salvation for everyone. His desire is that everyone love Him, and be blessed with a home in heaven.

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ.” Ephesians 1:3.

The Lord blesses us so we can be a blessing to others and He receives the glory. We truly are blessed.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.