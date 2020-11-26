Thanksgiving Day is set aside for being thankful.

As we think of how blessed we really are, I think of salvation that was given so freely when Jesus gave His life that we could have life.

Thanksgiving should also be a time to remember how blessed we really have been and are blessed today. It’s good to think on the good and not the bad. We all go through different things that we wish we didn’t have to.

We do have so much to be thankful for. If we have food to eat, clothes to wear, a good place to sleep, and so much more. We are blessed.

“Wherefore I perceive that there is nothing better, than that a man should rejoice in his own works; for that is his portion; for who shall bring him to see what shall be after him?” Ecclesiastes 3:22.

I would like to take this time to thank The Newberry Observer for allowing me to share this article each week. And I would also like to thank everyone that has told me how much they appreciate this article. Thank you for the words of encouragement.

All of us should take time each day to thank God for His many blessings, especially salvation.

