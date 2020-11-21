November can be a strange month and from where I sit at The Observer, we are generally just along for the ride as we finish up Halloween, pause to remember our U.S. veterans, then move to Thanksgiving and everything the holidays bring going into December.

From the standpoint of the hometown newspaper that we are, there is usually a focus on holiday events going on downtown, sales at local establishments, and stories of togetherness for the holiday season. Of course, this year is going to be different, with an eye toward the safety of public health and a sense of respect to healthcare and essential workers. We are now covering events that are happening online, rather than in person. The Observer will still show off what Newberry has to offer at Christmastime, but in a way that respects public health and cares about the safety everyone.

Looking ahead, we will partner with the City of Newberry to feature children’s letters to Santa that will be delivered from the special mailbox near Memorial Park downtown. Each week, a select few will be printed in The Observer and featured in a reading on the City’s website. To wrap up the season, we will have a complete section of all of the letters to Santa published in the last edition before Christmas on December 23. As always, we will continue to cover regular events like the Christmas happenings downtown, even though you may not be able to attend in person, you will be able to read about it in the newspaper.

Other events going on that may end up in these pages will include various happenings downtown, the annual gingerbread house contest, and certainly other festivities around the county. Additionally, we will feature pictures and stories of goodwill and charity in Newberry County. We have a wonderfully generous community that can come together and help those in need.

I am proud to be a member of the Rotary Club of Newberry, The Living Hope Foundation, Newberry County Young Professionals, Coming Together for Newberry and the Mid-Carolina Lions Club, and all of these groups are helping the community in one way or another this winter. There are drives for clothing, food, toys and gifts, and school supplies that are either in the works or have already happened. When we can, The Observer will be there to cover the contributions of these community groups to show what an amazing community we all share.

Surely, there are other happenings that will grace the pages here that will get you in the spirit of the season as we muddle through the rest of this year and into 2021.

Together we will continue look for some renewal and return to normalcy in the next trip around the sun.

In the new year, we will continue to be ‘Newberry County’s Hometown Newspaper’ with features and special sections highlighting what a remarkable place Newberry can be. Upcoming features are scheduled to include wellness guides, home improvement magazines, pieces on local art and artists, and our annual Best of Newberry Reader’s Choice section.

We look forward to 2021 with a cautious optimism and will continue to give you the community focused news you have come to depend on for the last 137 years. Stay safe and be well this holiday season, from all of us at The Newberry Observer.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer. Contact him at 803-768-3119.